LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro bangladesh Indian Cricket breaking-news Brigitte Macron latest news allu arjun BCB ayatollah ali khamenei Maduro
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

A woman in Bihar’s Aurangabad district has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her two young children by lacing laddoos with pesticide after a phone argument with her husband. The incident, initially reported as a case of unknown poisoning, was uncovered after police questioning, leaving the village in shock and raising concerns over domestic stress and child safety.

A woman in Bihar poisons her two children after a fight with her husband. (Image: Representational photo)
A woman in Bihar poisons her two children after a fight with her husband. (Image: Representational photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 5, 2026 19:28:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

A disturbing incident has come to light from Pathra village in Bihar, Aurangabad, where a woman has been arrested for allegedly poisoning her two young children by lacing laddoos with poison following a heated argument with her husband over the phone.

You Might Be Interested In

The accused, Sanyukta Devi, wife of Ravi Bharti, initially went to the police and registered a complaint that unknown persons had poisoned her children, which led the police to launch an investigation.

The shocking case came to attention after days of investigation, in which the police took the woman into custody on Sunday, roughly 27 days after the children’s deaths, according to local authorities. 

You Might Be Interested In

The two children who were identified as 6-year-old Divyanshu Kumar and his 8-month-old sister, Anshika Kumari fell seriously ill after consuming the sweets and later died, officials said. According to reports, Divyanshu was rushed to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries late at night, while Anshika’s condition kept worsening rapidly after she ate the poisoned laddoo. The woman’s actions have sent shockwaves through the village, which has sparked anger and grief throughout the community. 

Poisoned laddoos fed to children while family was away

Police said that after investigation, they could not find any angle of enmity or any other cause that might have led to the poisoning of the children. So they started questioning the mother, and during questioning, she revealed that she had laced the laddoos with sulphas, a common pesticide, before giving them to her children, and also consumed the poison herself in a fit of rage after the dispute. 

According to Sushil Kumar, Khudwa SHO, the arrested woman has been sent to jail and said that the fights between the woman and her husband had been frequent, however, that day’s fight proved to be fatal for their children. She had given the poisoned laddoos to her children while rest of the family was away harvesting paddy. The officer further added that, “During interrogation… she herself also consumed sulphas and then told police she gave it to her children”.

Following this incident, serious questions about domestic stress and child safety in rural areas have been raised. 

Also Read: Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 7:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bihar newslatest newsmurder

RELATED News

WATCH: Muslim Woman Allegedly Threatened Over Hijab At Virar D-Mart In Mumbai, Viral Video Sparks Social Media Outrage

Delhi Assault Caught On CCTV: Family Brutally Thrashed Over Gym Dispute, Wife Allegedly Molested, Son Stripped By A Group Of Men In Broad Daylight

Tamil Nadu Horror: Woman Arrested For Beheading Daughter-in-Law In Kallakurichi, Raises Questions Over Domestic Conflict

Rajasthan Bus Accident: Three Killed, 10 Injured As Jaipur-Bound Vehicle Overturns On Highway

‘They Are Demons’: UP’s 5-Year-Old Kidnapped, Gang-Raped, Strangled and Thrown From 3rd Floor in Bulandshahr in Brutal Crime

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Set To Marry His Longtime Irish Partner- Here’s Everything About Former Star Cricketer’s Soon-To-Be Bride

‘Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Going To Win It’: Former Uruguay Player Snubs Portugal As He Names Three Favourites To Win FIFA World Cup 2026

40-Year-Old Hindu Widow Gang-Raped In Bangladesh, Tied To A Tree, Hair Cut Off In Brutal Torture: Report

South Korea Officially Enters Elite Club With Home-Grown KF-21 Fighter Jet, Here’s How It Stacks Up Against Tejas And F-35

Bihar STET 2025 Result Out: 57.96% Candidates Pass; How To Download Scorecard, Category-Wise Qualifying Marks- Details Inside

Shikhar Dhawan All Set To Marry Again, Former Indian Cricketer Gears Up For Wedding With Longtime Girlfriend Sophie Shine, Check Wedding Date Here

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Dominance, Smashes 10 Maximums In 68-Run Knock Against South Africa U19 | WATCH

‘We Hope You’re As Excited As We Are’: BTS Confirms March Comeback With New Full-Length Album

iQOO 15 Ultra Phone Expected Launch Date: Check Expected Price, Specifications And Other Details

Security Scare At US Vice-President JD Vance’s House: Windows Smashed As Intruder Breaks In

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested
Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested
Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested
Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

QUICK LINKS