Home > Regionals > Bomb Explodes During Making: CPI(M) Activist Injured in Kannur

A CPI(M) activist, Vipin Raj, was seriously injured while allegedly making a bomb near his home in Pinarayi, Kannur. Police are investigating, amid renewed concerns over repeated crude bomb incidents in the politically sensitive district.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 16, 2025 18:58:51 IST

A CPI(M) worker was seriously injured after a bomb exploded during its making in Venduttayi, Pinarayi area of Kannur district, Kerala, on Tuesday, police said. The injured has been identified as Vipin Raj, a CPI(M) activist who reportedly sustained severe injuries to his palm in the blast. 

According to police, the explosion occurred near his residence while the bomb was being prepared, causing panic among local residents. Following the incident, Vipin Raj was rushed to a private hospital in Chala, Kannur, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Kerala police confirmed that the blast site is located approximately five kilometers from the residence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kannur has seen a lot of country-made bombs

Officials further said that a detailed investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances leading to the explosion and to identify whether others were involved in the bomb-making activity.

According to police officials, Vipin Raj is an accused in multiple criminal cases, including a previous incident involving the bombing of a Congress party officer near a canal in the region. His alleged involvement in the earlier cases has raised serious questions over the continued use of crude explosives in Kannur.

Authorities earlier found two crude bombs from a deserted plot in Sree Narayana Math at Kutteri, in Kannur. Police, after receiving the information, sent a bomb disposal squad to defuse the bomb and have stepped up surveillance in the politically sensitive district.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 6:57 PM IST
