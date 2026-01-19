5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Leh-Ladakh, Government Issues Advisory

Earthquake: A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Leh-Ladakh region on January 19, 2026, which has caught people off guard around 11:51 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake’s epicenter was deep underground about 171 km below the surface in the seismically active Himalayan belt.

The NCS tweet read that, “EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.”

Although there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities urged everyone to stay alert in case of aftershocks. Officials are watching the situation closely.

This quake happened in a region known for frequent seismic activity. Just recently, on December 26, 2023, Ladakh felt two tremors, including a 4.5 magnitude quake, though no damage was reported. Over the years, Ladakh and nearby Kashmir have experienced many smaller quakes — for example, a 3.7-magnitude shake in 2020 and others around 3.5–4.5 magnitude in 2024–2025, which residents felt but which caused little harm.

Looking further back, the broader Himalayan region has seen major quakes in history, like the 1885 Kashmir earthquake that killed thousands, highlighting how active this belt of mountains can be.

Also Read: ‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative