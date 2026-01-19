LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 5.7-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Leh-Ladakh, Government Issues Advisory

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Leh-Ladakh on Monday, prompting the government to issue an advisory. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but authorities asked people to stay alert due to the region’s high seismic activity.

5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Leh-Ladakh (Image: Representative photo)
5.7 magnitude earthquake hits Leh-Ladakh (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 19, 2026 13:45:27 IST

Earthquake: A strong 5.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Leh-Ladakh region on January 19, 2026, which has caught people off guard around 11:51 am, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The quake’s epicenter was deep underground about 171 km below the surface in the seismically active Himalayan belt.

The NCS tweet read that, “EQ of M: 5.7, On: 19/01/2026 11:51:14 IST, Lat: 36.71 N, Long: 74.32 E, Depth: 171 Km, Location: Leh, Ladakh.”

Although there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, authorities urged everyone to stay alert in case of aftershocks. Officials are watching the situation closely.

This quake happened in a region known for frequent seismic activity. Just recently, on December 26, 2023, Ladakh felt two tremors, including a 4.5 magnitude quake, though no damage was reported. Over the years, Ladakh and nearby Kashmir have experienced many smaller quakes — for example, a 3.7-magnitude shake in 2020 and others around 3.5–4.5 magnitude in 2024–2025, which residents felt but which caused little harm.

Looking further back, the broader Himalayan region has seen major quakes in history, like the 1885 Kashmir earthquake that killed thousands, highlighting how active this belt of mountains can be.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: breaking-newsearthquakelatest news

QUICK LINKS