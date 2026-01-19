‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

A CRPF constable and his wife have been arrested for allegedly brutally beating a 10-year-old girl, who is now on life support at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Police say that the girl is the niece of the constable’s wife and had been living with the couple at their CRPF camp accommodation.

According to the police FIR, the child was allegedly forced to do household work and was regularly abused. On the night of January 15, the CRPF constable and his wife allegedly assaulted the girl badly. At around 2 am, they took her to Sarvodaya Hospital where they claimed that she had fallen in the bathroom.

Doctors suspected foul play in CRPF constable’s story

However, Doctors suspected something was seriously wrong. Medical tests showed the child had fractured ribs, broken teeth, torn nails, and her hemoglobin level had dropped to a shocking 1.9. The hospital immediately prepared a medico-legal report and informed the police, as per reports.

The FIR says that after this, the CRPF constable tried to get the girl discharged, citing “financial constraints”. She was then shifted to Max Hospital in Sector-128, where she is currently on a ventilator and fighting for her life.

According to reports, police arrested both the CRPF constable and his wife and booked them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to commit culpable homicide. The CRPF constable has also been suspended from service. Police personnel have been deployed at the hospital, and senior officers have visited to monitor the case.

The CRPF confirmed the arrest and said the constable was posted at the CRPF hospital in Noida as a first aider. In a statement, the force said that an internal inquiry has been ordered and added that it would “give every assistance to the police for the investigation and support the medical treatment to the young girl fully.”

Similar incidents have been reported in the past

In a Lucknow case, a police constable and his wife allegedly threw a teenage girl off a roof after she complained of harassment. The girl survived but suffered serious injuries.

In another disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, a police constable allegedly attacked his wife and killed his three-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute.

