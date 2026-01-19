LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde donald trump Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

A CRPF constable and his wife were arrested for allegedly brutally assaulting a 10-year-old relative in their Greater Noida camp home. The child, who suffered severe injuries, is on life support, and the constable has been suspended.

CRPF constable arrested for culpable homicide as he assaulted a 10 year old girl (Image: Representative photo)
CRPF constable arrested for culpable homicide as he assaulted a 10 year old girl (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 19, 2026 12:42:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

A CRPF constable and his wife have been arrested for allegedly brutally beating a 10-year-old girl, who is now on life support at a private hospital in Greater Noida. Police say that the girl is the niece of the constable’s wife and had been living with the couple at their CRPF camp accommodation.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the police FIR, the child was allegedly forced to do household work and was regularly abused. On the night of January 15, the CRPF constable and his wife allegedly assaulted the girl badly. At around 2 am, they took her to Sarvodaya Hospital where they claimed that she had fallen in the bathroom.

Doctors suspected foul play in  CRPF constable’s story

However, Doctors suspected something was seriously wrong. Medical tests showed the child had fractured ribs, broken teeth, torn nails, and her hemoglobin level had dropped to a shocking 1.9. The hospital immediately prepared a medico-legal report and informed the police, as per reports. 

You Might Be Interested In

The FIR says that after this, the CRPF constable tried to get the girl discharged, citing “financial constraints”. She was then shifted to Max Hospital in Sector-128, where she is currently on a ventilator and fighting for her life.

According to reports, police arrested both the CRPF constable and his wife and booked them under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for attempt to commit culpable homicide. The CRPF constable has also been suspended from service. Police personnel have been deployed at the hospital, and senior officers have visited to monitor the case.

The CRPF confirmed the arrest and said the constable was posted at the CRPF hospital in Noida as a first aider. In a statement, the force said that an internal inquiry has been ordered and added that it would “give every assistance to the police for the investigation and support the medical treatment to the young girl fully.”

Similar incidents have been reported in the past 

In a Lucknow case, a police constable and his wife allegedly threw a teenage girl off a roof after she complained of harassment. The girl survived but suffered serious injuries.

In another disturbing incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, a police constable allegedly attacked his wife and killed his three-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute.

Also Read: No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:42 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-8latest newsregional news

RELATED News

No Barricades, No Lights, No Action: How Official Apathy Turned Noida Road Into A Death Trap For 27-Year-Old Techie – Family Speaks Out

Jhansi Horror: Retired Railway Employee Kills Partner, Dismembers Her, Burns Body In Chilling Attempt To Erase Evidence

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

‘He’d Be Sacrificed for Riches’: 3 Friends Beat Man to Death With Gas Cylinder Over ‘Human Sacrifice’ Fear, Set Body on Fire in Ghaziabad Occult Horror

Who Is Alexei Leonov? Goa Cops Probe Russian Fire Performer In Two Murders And Another Shocking Claim — What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

Fact Check: Did ‘Marry’ From 7-Minute 11-Second Umair Pakistan Viral MMS Appear On Any TV Interview?

GAIL’s National PNG Drive 2.0 Hits Bhubaneswar: Safety, Convenience, Affordability for Residents

Telangana Cabinet Approves Early Elections, Metro Expansion, Roads, Temples & Irrigation Projects

Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Step-brother Slams Wife Aparna Yadav In Public Post, Calls Her A ‘Bad Soul’

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Who Is Aparna Yadav? Prateek Yadav’s Wife And BJP Leader At The Center Of Instagram Divorce Controversy — A Look Into Her Political Career

Virat Kohli Spotted At Mumbai Airport After India Vs New Zealand ODI Series

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

Silver Price Today Hits The Record Of ₹3 Lakh Per Kilogram: Historic Rally Sends Prices Soaring Across India

India Vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Daryl Mitchell; Indian Cricketer’s Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts | WATCH

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative
‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative
‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative
‘Broken Teeth, Torn Nails, Fractured Ribs’: CRPF Constable, Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year-Old Girl Relative

QUICK LINKS