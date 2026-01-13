LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Cannibalism Shocks UP: Man Smashes Skulls Of Wife And Mother Before Eating Their Flesh, Throws Pieces Of Human Meat At Neighbours

Cannibalism Shocks UP: Man Smashes Skulls Of Wife And Mother Before Eating Their Flesh, Throws Pieces Of Human Meat At Neighbours

In Kushinagar, a man was arrested for brutally murdering his mother and wife before allegedly consuming their flesh in a horrific display of cannibalism on their rooftop. Authorities are currently investigating the suspect’s history of substance abuse and potential "severe psychotic break" to determine his fitness for trial.

UP murdered his wife and mother with cement bricks and began consuming their flesh (Image: Representative photo)
UP murdered his wife and mother with cement bricks and began consuming their flesh (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 13, 2026 15:48:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Cannibalism Shocks UP: Man Smashes Skulls Of Wife And Mother Before Eating Their Flesh, Throws Pieces Of Human Meat At Neighbours

In a gruesome incident that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh, a 30-year-old man was arrested on Monday morning in Kushinagar’s Parsa village for the double murder of his mother and wife. The crime reached a level of absolute horror when the suspect allegedly began mutilating and consuming the flesh of the victims on the rooftop of their home. The act of cannibalism terrified the neighbours.

According to reports, the suspect, who has been identified as Sikandar Gupta, had recently returned to the village approximately a month ago after working as a labourer in Mumbai. According to police reports, the victims were identified as his wife, Priyanka (28), and his mother, Runa Devi (60). Gupta initially attacked the victims with wooden sticks, and after that attacked them with cement bricks, which caused fatal head injuries to them. 

Police shocked by the act of Cannibalism

As the screams of the women echoed through the neighbourhood, local residents gathered near the house. They were met with a horrific scene; witnesses reported seeing Gupta mutilate the bodies and consume portions of the remains. When the crowd attempted to stop him, Gupta began throwing pieces of debris and human flesh at them to stop them from intervening, which caused widespread panic until the Ahirauli police arrived to detain him.

Authorities are now grappling with the psychological motivations behind the act. Kushinagar Superintendent of Police, Keshav Mishra, confirmed the legal proceedings, he said that “a case of double murder was registered, and police are also examining the accused’s mental condition as part of the investigation.”

Psychological evaluation of Gupta

Experts suggest the violence points to deep-seated psychological issues. Dr. PK Khattri who is a senior clinical psychologist in Lucknow, said that Gupta’s agitated and non-communicative behaviour “points toward a severe psychotic break” that led to cannibalism. 

Ashok Srivastava, who is an independent criminologist and an associate of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), provided more psychological details. Srivastava said that such extreme acts often stem from a “desire for total domination” or complex neurological factors. He further added that this type of behaviour represents an “ultimate expression of control, often triggered by internal frustrations or extreme psychopathology.”

Neighbours informed police that Gupta had a history of substance abuse involving alcohol and cannabis and was known for frequent domestic disputes. The accused remains in custody pending a formal psychiatric evaluation to determine if he is fit to stand trial or if the murders were the result of a total mental health collapse.

Also Read: Stray Dogs Menace: SC’s Strong  Warning To States And Feeders, ‘For Every Dog Bite, You’ll Pay Compensation’

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 3:48 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8latest newsmurderUP murder

Cannibalism Shocks UP: Man Smashes Skulls Of Wife And Mother Before Eating Their Flesh, Throws Pieces Of Human Meat At Neighbours

QUICK LINKS