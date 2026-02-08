LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Caught On Camera: Drunk Women In Bengaluru Crash Bike Into Cab, Beat Driver With Helmet, Kick Locals As Chaos Erupts

Two reportedly drunk women created chaos in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area after crashing into a cab and attacking the driver. The incident, caught on video, went viral, leading to police action and the arrest of both women.

Bengaluru drunk women viral video (Images: X)
Bengaluru drunk women viral video (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 8, 2026 17:14:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

A shocking scene unfolded late on Saturday night in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area, where two women, reportedly drunk, caused chaos after they crashed their bike into a cab and then attacked the driver. The entire episode was captured on video and is now going viral on social media.

As per reports, the women were riding a two-wheeler after visiting friends when they allegedly rammed into a cab from behind. The cab driver, identified as Ahmed, stopped and asked them about the collision. What seemed like a simple traffic dispute quickly turned into a violent confrontation.

Bengaluru Violence Caught on Camera

As Ahmed questioned them, the women are said to have abused him and even struck him with a helmet during the argument. Reports say that the locals tried to calm the situation, but the women reportedly attacked several people who stepped in to help.

Some witnesses told bystanders that the women even used a chain wrapped around their hands as a weapon. Videos of the incident show the two shouting abuses at the crowd and making obscene gestures as more people gathered around.

In one clip, one of the women can be seen kicking men who tried to hold her. Even after the police arrived and the women were escorted into a police vehicle, she continued to shout and make rude gestures at the crowd.

Social media reactions to Bengaluru drunk women

The incident has sparked strong reactions online. One user on X, sharing the video, wrote, “Such incidents highlight a serious decline in civic responsibility and self-discipline in public spaces. Being under the influence of alcohol can never be an excuse for violence, abuse, or obscene behaviour on public roads. Strict legal action is necessary to send a clear message that lawlessness and public aggression by anyone will not be tolerated.”

Locals at the scene were alarmed by how quickly things escalated from a minor collision to a public fight. As per reports, People nearby called the police as the crowd grew and tension rose on the roadside.

The Hulimavu police reached the spot after they were alerted by residents. They registered a case against the two women, who were later identified as Lisa and Matthew. Both have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to understand exactly what happened and whether more charges will be added.

Officials also plan to check the women’s level of intoxication and review the video evidence carefully.

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 5:14 PM IST
QUICK LINKS