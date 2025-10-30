LIVE TV
Chhath Puja Horror in UP's Chandauli: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed and Buried in Chaff, Culprit Roams Free

A five-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district was found dead on Monday night. Police confirmed that she had been raped, smothered to death, and her body was later discovered buried in a heap of chaff, leaving her family and the whole town in shock. Police have not made any arrests yet, but stated that they have crucial leads regarding the suspect.

Published: October 30, 2025 18:58:58 IST

A five-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district was found dead on Monday night. Police confirmed that she had been raped, smothered to death, and her body was later discovered buried in a heap of chaff, leaving her family and the whole town in shock. 

Police have not made any arrests yet, but stated that they have crucial leads regarding the suspect.

The five-year-old daughter of a laborer had gone missing on Monday evening while the family was taking part in the Chhath rituals. Her uncle said, “We searched the entire village till midnight but couldn’t find her. Later, when we saw her undergarments near a hut about 50 meters from the house, we called the police.”

As per the reports, there are two suspects in the case. DIG (Varanasi Range) Vaibhav Krishna said, “The autopsy report has confirmed sexual assault on the victim with injuries in her private parts and smothering as the cause of the death. We have got vital clues leading to the prime suspect who will be arrested soon.”

Another Horrifying Rape Case from Kanpur 

A four-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped near her home in a village under Ghatampur Kotwali on Friday night (October 24). She had been sleeping outside with her grandmother when she went missing and was later found unconscious and badly hurt inside a toilet near the house.
Luckily, the accused was caught by police within 48 hours during an encounter on Sunday night. He suffered a bullet injury to his right leg and was taken to the Ghatampur Community Health Center for treatment. The police have recovered a pistol and several cartridges from the encounter site. 

 

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:58 PM IST
QUICK LINKS