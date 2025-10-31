LIVE TV
Chittoor Mayor Murder Case: Who Were Anuradha And Katari Mohan? Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Gang Attack

Chittoor Mayor Murder Case: Who Were Anuradha And Katari Mohan? Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Gang Attack

A Chittoor court sentenced five men to death for the 2015 murder of Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband, TDP leader Katari Mohan. The couple was killed inside the municipal office in a burqa-disguised gang attack, planned by Anuradha’s nephew over family and political disputes.

Chittoor court sentenced five men to death for the 2015 murder of Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband. (Photo: X)
Chittoor court sentenced five men to death for the 2015 murder of Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 31, 2025 13:48:17 IST

Chittoor Mayor Murder Case: Who Were Anuradha And Katari Mohan? Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Gang Attack

A special sessions court in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, pronounced the death penalty for five accused in the sensational 2015 murder of Chittoor Mayor Katari Anuradha and her husband, senior TDP leader Katari Mohan.

The judgment has come after a decade since the couple was brutally killed inside the Chittoor Municipal Corporation office in a pre-planned gang attack that sent shock waves across the state.

According to the prosecution, the attack took place on November 17, 2015, when the assailants, disguised in burqas, entered the municipal office. They barged into Anuradha’s chamber, opened fire, and stabbed her. Mohan, who rushed in on hearing the commotion, was also attacked and killed instantly.

After years of trial, the court sentenced Chandrasekhar (the prime accused and Anuradha’s nephew), GS Venkatachalapathi, Jayaprakash Reddy, Manjunath, and Venkatesh to death for their direct involvement in the murder. Chandrasekhar, identified as the mastermind, orchestrated the attack over bitter family disputes, property issues, and rivalry for political control. Initially, 23 people were named in the chargesheet.

One accused was discharged after proving non-involvement, while another died during trial, bringing the number of accused down to 21. Only five were ultimately convicted due to solid evidence and testimony.

Ahead of Friday’s judgment, police tightened security across Chittoor. Section 30 of the Police Act prohibiting rallies, celebrations and public gatherings was in force, and police warned that social media will be closely monitored for any disturbance.

Who were Katari Anuradha and Katari Mohan?

Katari Anuradha was the first woman mayor of Chittoor Municipal Corporation and also a key leader of the Telugu Desam Party. She entered into active politics in 2006 as the councillor of Ganganapalle ward, through a by-election triggered by the disqualification of her husband. Known for her aggressiveness and wielding influence in this region, Anuradha soon turned out to be a powerful political force to reckon with in Chittoor.

Her husband Katari Mohan was also a senior TDP leader and had earlier attempted for the party ticket to contest as MLA from Chittoor. Mohan had a controversial political background. He was an accused in the case relating to an attempt on the life of former Chittoor MLA C.K. Jayachandra Reddy in which two police gunmen were killed.

Police investigators pronounced that the double murder had been an act of a deep personal and political rift within the Katari family. It is alleged that Chandrasekhar wanted a better share of the family’s political power and greater control of its finances after Anuradha became mayor.

According to the police, he felt sidelined and thinks he has emerged as a leader of the TDP who should be recognised. These feelings had grown into violent retaliation, leading to the cold-blooded murder of the couple inside a government office during working hours.

The death sentence is a rare instance of capital punishment being awarded in a political murder case in Andhra Pradesh. For Chittoor, where the incident still evokes shock and fear, the judgment is seen as long-awaited justice for one of the most gruesome political assassinations the town has witnessed.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 1:48 PM IST
Tags: Andhra Pradesh newsAnuradha KatariChittoor Mayor Murder CaseKatari Mohan

Chittoor Mayor Murder Case: Who Were Anuradha And Katari Mohan? Court Sentences Five To Death In 2015 Gang Attack

