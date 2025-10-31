Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her Janam Bata programme in Karimnagar district on Monday, beginning with an inspection of the paddy procurement centre at Maktapalli village in Thimmapur mandal. Interacting with farmers whose harvested paddy has been damaged due to recent heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha, Kavitha came down heavily on the state government for “neglecting farmers in their hour of crisis.”

Kavitha expressed deep concern over the plight of farmers, who she said have been waiting for procurement for over a month. “Paddy heaps have been left in the open for weeks. Last night’s rain has drenched the entire stock. Farmers are struggling to protect what remains by covering it with tarpaulin sheets. This is extremely painful and unacceptable,” she said.

Criticising the government for failing to open procurement centres in time, she questioned district officials. “Why were procurement centres not opened earlier? Why has no assessment of crop loss been done till now? The government must immediately step into the field and conduct damage surveys,” she demanded.

Calling the announced relief of ₹10,000 per acre “a cruel joke,” Kavitha insisted that cyclone-affected farmers deserve at least ₹50,000 per acre. “Given the scale of devastation, ₹10,000 per acre will not compensate even a fraction of the losses. Farmers need support, not false promises,” she asserted.

Kavitha also sought relaxation of procurement norms, demanding that the government procure paddy even if moisture levels are high, grains have sprouted or fungal infection has developed. “This is not a normal situation. Expecting moisture below 17 per cent is unrealistic. The government must adopt a humanitarian approach,” she said.

Highlighting issues faced by tenant farmers, she said many are being denied procurement due to a lack of land documents. She urged the government to allow direct procurement by millers to avoid additional transport costs and hardships for farmers.

“Farmers are being hit from all sides rain, delayed procurement, labour shortages, and broken promises. The government must act swiftly. Their survival is at stake,” Kavitha warned, urging immediate relief, procurement, and crop-loss compensation.