LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime IND W vs AUS W Anil Ambani Kanpur Etawah highway Budapest summit bihar election bcci Epstein files Mumbai crime
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her Janam Bata programme in Karimnagar district on Monday, beginning with an inspection of the paddy procurement centre at Maktapalli village in Thimmapur mandal. Interacting with farmers whose harvested paddy has been damaged due to recent heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha, Kavitha came down heavily on the state government for “neglecting farmers in their hour of crisis.”

Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her Janam Bata programme. (Representative Image: X)
Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her Janam Bata programme. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 31, 2025 12:59:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

Telangana Jagruti President Kalvakuntla Kavitha launched her Janam Bata programme in Karimnagar district on Monday, beginning with an inspection of the paddy procurement centre at Maktapalli village in Thimmapur mandal. Interacting with farmers whose harvested paddy has been damaged due to recent heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha, Kavitha came down heavily on the state government for “neglecting farmers in their hour of crisis.”

Kavitha expressed deep concern over the plight of farmers, who she said have been waiting for procurement for over a month. “Paddy heaps have been left in the open for weeks. Last night’s rain has drenched the entire stock. Farmers are struggling to protect what remains by covering it with tarpaulin sheets. This is extremely painful and unacceptable,” she said.

Criticising the government for failing to open procurement centres in time, she questioned district officials. “Why were procurement centres not opened earlier? Why has no assessment of crop loss been done till now? The government must immediately step into the field and conduct damage surveys,” she demanded.

Calling the announced relief of ₹10,000 per acre “a cruel joke,” Kavitha insisted that cyclone-affected farmers deserve at least ₹50,000 per acre. “Given the scale of devastation, ₹10,000 per acre will not compensate even a fraction of the losses. Farmers need support, not false promises,” she asserted.

Kavitha also sought relaxation of procurement norms, demanding that the government procure paddy even if moisture levels are high, grains have sprouted or fungal infection has developed. “This is not a normal situation. Expecting moisture below 17 per cent is unrealistic. The government must adopt a humanitarian approach,” she said.

Highlighting issues faced by tenant farmers, she said many are being denied procurement due to a lack of land documents. She urged the government to allow direct procurement by millers to avoid additional transport costs and hardships for farmers.

“Farmers are being hit from all sides rain, delayed procurement, labour shortages, and broken promises. The government must act swiftly. Their survival is at stake,” Kavitha warned, urging immediate relief, procurement, and crop-loss compensation.

First published on: Oct 31, 2025 12:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jagruti Janam Bata YatraJanam Bata programmeK KavithaKalvakuntla Kavitha

RELATED News

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Bhupen Hazarika Statue, Opens Stunning ‘Gaurav Path’ In North Lakhimpur

Chhath Puja Horror in UP’s Chandauli: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped, Killed and Buried in Chaff, Culprit Roams Free

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

Jio, Vodafone Idea Launch Caller Name Display Pilot In Haryana: You’ll Now Know The Real Identity

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

LATEST NEWS

Smriti Mandhana And Jemimah Rodrigues’ Celebration Moments After Defeating Australia Women Goes Viral, BCCI Women Shares The Video

Major Financial Changes from 1 November 2025: New Bank Nomination Rules, Aadhaar Update Process, SBI Card Fees, and GST Reforms

Why Was Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Bhutan Trip Cancelled? Paro’s Weather Keeps Diplomacy At Stake

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Virat Kohli Celebrates Jemimah Rodrigues’ Match Winning Century Against Australia

Supreme Court Of India Gets Tough In Stray Dog Case; Refuses Virtual Appearance For Chief Secretaries

Is Anil Ambani Back In Trouble Again? Cobrapost’s Rs 41,921 Crore Bombshell Shakes Reliance Group And His Already Shaky Fortune

UP Horror: Woman, Lover Take Her Son Out For Dinner, Murder Him Afterwards, Insurance Money Turns Deadly!

Trump-Putin Summit Cancelled After Tense Call Over Russia’s Demands Amid War With Ukraine

Gold and Silver Price Today on October 31: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers
Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers
Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers
Telangana Jagruti’s Janam Bata Yatra: Kavitha Begins First-Day Tour in Karimnagar District; Demands ₹50,000 per Acre Relief for Farmers

QUICK LINKS