LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump Aditi Bhatia godrej axar-patel benjamin netanyahu CJI Surya Kant mahila Vyapar Mandal Komali Rashmika Mandanna wedding Epstein IMF miami dade murder case donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

A 30-year-old woman and her three young daughters, aged five, four, and three, were found dead with their throats slit inside their rented home in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli. Photo: AI Generated
30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:30:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

A 30-year-old woman and her three young daughters, aged five, four, and three, were found dead with their throats slit inside their rented home in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood. 

Police said the motive behind the killings remains unclear. 

Mother, 3 Children Found in Pool of Blood

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami identified the victims as Anita and her three daughters. The family, originally from Bihar’s Patna district, had been residing in a rented accommodation in Chandan Park. 

You Might Be Interested In

The husband, Kewat, who works as a ginger vendor at Azadpur Mandi, has been named as the prime suspect. 

According to the officer, the incident came to light around 8 am after neighbours informed the police. A team from the Smaaypur Badli police station reached the ground-floor residence and found the bodies of the woman and the three children lying in a pool of blood. 

Police said the victims’ throats had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon. 

“The crime team and forensic science laboratory team have inspected the scene and collected exhibits,” Swami said, adding that Kewat has been untraceable since morning. “He is absconding and multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend him”. 

How 10-Year-Old First to Witness Delhi Horror?

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Samaypur Badli police station. Anita, her husband Munchun  Kewat and their three daughters were living in a single-room rented house in Chandan Vihar, while Kewat’s two elder brothers resided a few lanes away with their families. 

Anita’s sister-in-law, Sugni Devi, 36 said her 10-year-old son had insisted on accompanying his uncle to Azadpur Mandi that morning. 

“He had been pestering us that he wanted to go to the market so we told him to go with Munchun. Around 6:30-7am, he went to their house,” Sugni said, sitting next to the 10-year-old.



The boy later described the scene as “gory.” he said the main gate was latched from outside, which he opened before entering. “The door to their roomwas open and the curtain was lifted. When i went inside, i saw them lying unconscious with blood all around,” he recounted. 

The boy alerted two neighbours living next door, who then informed another resident, 35-year-old Sushma Devi, who stays upstairs. She rushed down, saw the scene and contacted the police.

Neighbours Recall Past Fights Despite Family’s Denial

Family members said the couple had married in 2016. According to another sister-in-law, Soni Devi, 31, Anita had given birth to three children and often stayed with her own family for health reasons. 

She added that Anita and her daughters had moved to Delhi only about six months ago and that, to their knowledge, there were no serious marital issues. 

“Everything was fine between them. He was affectionate towards his family and cared for them. In fact, on Tuesday night, they went shopping for Holi as well,” said Soni. 

Kewat loved his daughters, too, they said. “He loved his daughters and used to bring a lot of food and clothes for them every now and then,” Soni added. 

Neighbours also said the family appeared to be living peacefully and that they heard no disturbance on Tuesday night. 

However, an 18-year-old neighbour, Parul, who has lived in the area for a few months, claimed the couple had arguments in the past. “Initially, I saw Munchun beat her too, but that ended early. Things have been fine between them lately,” she said.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 10:18 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi murder caselatest crime newsSamaypur Badli murderSamaypur Badli murder casewoman daughter murder

RELATED News

‘Take Care, Look After My ..’: Hyderabad YouTuber Komali Commits Suicide After Argument With Ex-Boyfriend, Had Texted Mother Before Extreme Step

Shimla Shocker: Stray Dog Escapes With 61-Year-Old Patient’s Amputated Leg From AIMSS Waste Room, Seen Running Around The Hospital With Limb In Mouth – Watch

Assam Horror: 28-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By 7–8 Men In Silchar, Boyfriend Forced to Watch At Knifepoint, Rs 10,000 Extorted

‘Koi Itna Gawar Kaise Ho Sakta Hai’: Noida’s Flower Festival Turns Into ‘Loot Zone’ As Viral Video Shows Visitors Stealing Flowers At Shivalik Park, Spark Civic Sense Debate | WATCH

Hyderabad Tragedy: Father Hangs Self, Son Slits Wrist As Family Of Three Dies In Suspected Suicide Pact; Financial Distress Under Probe

LATEST NEWS

Kerala Story 2 Faces Massive Setback: HC Stays Release Of Film, Asks CBFC To Examine Complaints

Is Paul Heyman Leaving WWE? Legendary Manager Reveals Future Plans

Battle Of Toilet Cleaners: Calcutta High Court Finds Spic Bottle ‘Virtually Identical’ To Harpic, Stops Godrej From Selling Similar Bottles

When Is Holi 2026? March 3 or March 4? Rare Lunar Eclipse After 100 Years – Check Holika Dahan Date, Muhurt, Pooja Vidhi, Sutak Time

CBSE Class 10 Computer Exam, Information technology And Artificial Intelligence exam on February 27 (Friday), 2026: Final Revision Strategy And Key Tips To Score High Marks

IPO In Focus: How To Check Your Accord Transformer & Switchgear IPO Allotment: Step-By-Step Guide

Samsung Launches Galaxy Buds4 Series: Enhnaced ANC, Hi-Fi Sound, And Transparent Clamshell, Check All Features And Price

Kuku TV Named “Best New ShortDrama App” at Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2025

What Is a Kodava Wedding? Inside The Coorg Rituals Blended Into Rashmika–Vijay’s Marriage Ceremony

Not Sanju Samson! Ravi Shastri Backs 32-Year-Old Star For IND vs ZIM Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run
Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run
Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run
Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

QUICK LINKS