Delhi Horror: 30-Year-Old Woman, Daughters Aged 5, 4 and 3 Found Dead With Throats Slit in Samaypur Badli; Husband on the Run

A 30-year-old woman and her three young daughters, aged five, four, and three, were found dead with their throats slit inside their rented home in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli on Wednesday morning, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood.

Police said the motive behind the killings remains unclear.

Mother, 3 Children Found in Pool of Blood

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami identified the victims as Anita and her three daughters. The family, originally from Bihar’s Patna district, had been residing in a rented accommodation in Chandan Park.

The husband, Kewat, who works as a ginger vendor at Azadpur Mandi, has been named as the prime suspect.

According to the officer, the incident came to light around 8 am after neighbours informed the police. A team from the Smaaypur Badli police station reached the ground-floor residence and found the bodies of the woman and the three children lying in a pool of blood.

Police said the victims’ throats had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

“The crime team and forensic science laboratory team have inspected the scene and collected exhibits,” Swami said, adding that Kewat has been untraceable since morning. “He is absconding and multiple teams have been constituted to trace and apprehend him”.

How 10-Year-Old First to Witness Delhi Horror?

Police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Samaypur Badli police station. Anita, her husband Munchun Kewat and their three daughters were living in a single-room rented house in Chandan Vihar, while Kewat’s two elder brothers resided a few lanes away with their families.

Anita’s sister-in-law, Sugni Devi, 36 said her 10-year-old son had insisted on accompanying his uncle to Azadpur Mandi that morning.

“He had been pestering us that he wanted to go to the market so we told him to go with Munchun. Around 6:30-7am, he went to their house,” Sugni said, sitting next to the 10-year-old.

VIDEO | Delhi: Four members of a family, a woman and her three minor daughters, were found dead (throats slit) at their residence in Samaypur Badli, Delhi. The husband, who works as a vegetable distributor at Azadpur Mandi, is absconding and is considered the main suspect. Police… pic.twitter.com/M2uWxjeF7q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 25, 2026







The boy later described the scene as “gory.” he said the main gate was latched from outside, which he opened before entering. “The door to their roomwas open and the curtain was lifted. When i went inside, i saw them lying unconscious with blood all around,” he recounted.

The boy alerted two neighbours living next door, who then informed another resident, 35-year-old Sushma Devi, who stays upstairs. She rushed down, saw the scene and contacted the police.

Neighbours Recall Past Fights Despite Family’s Denial

Family members said the couple had married in 2016. According to another sister-in-law, Soni Devi, 31, Anita had given birth to three children and often stayed with her own family for health reasons.

She added that Anita and her daughters had moved to Delhi only about six months ago and that, to their knowledge, there were no serious marital issues.

“Everything was fine between them. He was affectionate towards his family and cared for them. In fact, on Tuesday night, they went shopping for Holi as well,” said Soni.

Kewat loved his daughters, too, they said. “He loved his daughters and used to bring a lot of food and clothes for them every now and then,” Soni added.

Neighbours also said the family appeared to be living peacefully and that they heard no disturbance on Tuesday night.

However, an 18-year-old neighbour, Parul, who has lived in the area for a few months, claimed the couple had arguments in the past. “Initially, I saw Munchun beat her too, but that ended early. Things have been fine between them lately,” she said.