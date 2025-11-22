LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Delhi Offices To Work With 50% Staff Amid Poor Air Quality? Here’s What New GRAP Guidelines Say About WFH

As pollution levels rise sharply in Delhi, several areas have turned into dangerous hotspots, causing breathing problems, eye irritation and other health issues for thousands of residents.

Delhi Air Pollution. (Picture Credit: ANI)
Delhi Air Pollution. (Picture Credit: ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 22, 2025 15:23:50 IST

The toxic air in Delhi has once again become a serious threat for people living in the national capital region. As pollution levels rise sharply, several areas have turned into dangerous hotspots, causing breathing problems, eye irritation and other health issues for thousands of residents. 

Amid this worsening situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has introduced a stricter version of the Graded Response Action Plan, commonly known as GRAP. These changes will now be applied across Delhi–NCR to control pollution more quickly.

One of the biggest updates is that government, private and municipal offices may soon be asked to operate with only 50 per cent staff physically present. The remaining employees could work from home, according to Times Now report.

Even the Central Government is considering allowing its staff in the capital region to work remotely. Until now, these steps were part of GRAP Stage IV, which is the highest emergency level. But with pollution worsening every year, the government has decided to introduce these restrictions earlier under Stage III, according to reprot.

At present, Delhi–NCR is under GRAP Stage III, which is activated when the Air Quality Index stays between 401 and 450, considered “severe”. Under the revised plan, the following Stage IV measures will now be taken during Stage III: NCR state governments and the Delhi government will decide whether public, private and municipal offices should run at 50 per cent capacity. The Centre may also allow work-from-home arrangements for its employees.

GRAP is the region’s emergency plan to deal with poor air quality. It is enforced when Delhi’s daily average AQI crosses certain limits and ensures that multiple agencies work together. Officials say the updated rules are based on scientific data, weather patterns and ground reports. With winter smog getting worse every year, the Commission has decided to bring strict measures into action sooner, hoping to stop pollution levels from rising further.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP Guidelines Updated Amid ‘Very Poor AQI’, Here’s What Chang

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 3:23 PM IST
QUICK LINKS