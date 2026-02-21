LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Divorce Battle Ends In Bloodshed: Man Fires Multiple Shots At Wife At In-Laws' House In Faridabad, Flees Scene

Divorce Battle Ends In Bloodshed: Man Fires Multiple Shots At Wife At In-Laws’ House In Faridabad, Flees Scene

Faridabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband outside her residence in Faridabad on Friday night, police said. The accused fled the scene after opening fire, and search teams have been formed to trace him.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 21, 2026 14:54:46 IST

Faridabad: A 30-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband outside her residence in Faridabad on Friday night, police said. The accused fled the scene after opening fire, and search teams have been formed to trace him.

The victim, identified as Sangeeta Devi, had been living separately from her husband along with her two children. A divorce case between the couple was pending in court at the time of the incident.

Shooting In Sunlight Colony

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 pm in Sunlight Colony of Basantpur village. The accused had reportedly arrived at Sangeeta’s residence along with some family members.

Locals told investigators that when the group initially did not find her at home, they began to leave. However, they encountered Sangeeta returning down the street shortly afterward. An argument reportedly broke out between the two sides, escalating within minutes.

Police said Sangeeta attempted to retreat during the confrontation when her husband allegedly fired three rounds at her. Two bullets struck her, causing critical injuries.

Hearing the gunshots, neighbours rushed out of their homes. Amid the commotion, the accused managed to escape.

Sangeeta’s father reached the spot soon after and, with the help of residents, took her to a private hospital in Sector 31. Doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the investigation.

Murder Case Registered, Manhunt Underway

Inspector Satya Prakash, SHO of Palla police station, confirmed that a murder case has been registered. Preliminary findings point to an ongoing marital dispute linked to the pending divorce proceedings.

Police said the accused, a native of Bihar, remains absconding. Multiple teams have been deployed to track him down, and further investigation is in progress.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 2:54 PM IST
