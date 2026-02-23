‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’: Hindu Students Form Human Chain to Protect Muslim Classmates Outside Sealed Mosque At Lucknow University – Watch

In a strong message of communal harmony and unity, students at Lucknow University showed solidarity this week when they formed a human chain to protect Muslim students offering namaz outside a sealed mosque on campus.

The gesture came amid rising tension over the sealing of the historic Lal Baradari building during the holy month of Ramzan.

Mosque Sealed, Tensions Rise

The scene unfolded on Sunday after the university administration sealed and barricaded the entrance to the Lal Baradari structure, where Muslim students have traditionally gathered for prayers. The protesters said the sealing prevented students from accessing the mosque, prompting many to continue their prayers just outside the locked gate.

As Muslim students began offering namaz outside the sealed structure, members of several student groups, including the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA), came together.

Hindu Students Form Protective Human Chain

They held hands around the prayer area and formed a human chain to shield their fellow students and ensure the prayers could be offered peacefully. This act was widely described by students as a symbol of unity and communal harmony, often referred to locally as the “Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb” spirit.

“We have been offering namaz here for years,” said Navneet Kumar, a student representative of the SCS. “The mosque has been closed without any prior information. Muslims on campus come here for prayers, especially during Ramzan. We stood with them so they could pray in peace.”

Students Question Sudden Closure

NSUI national coordinator Vishal Singh emphasized how upsetting it was to see the gate sealed at a time sacred to many students. “How would you feel if you visit a place daily for worship and suddenly find the doors sealed? The doors of the mosque were sealed by welding without any prior information,” he said.

The protest drew a heavy police presence as tensions rose. Some students reportedly removed barricades and construction materials placed near the site, before police intervened to calm the situation.

University officials defended the sealing, saying the Lal Baradari building was in a dilapidated condition and posed a safety risk. The administration stated that fencing and safety measures were being taken to prevent accidents and protect students from entering an unsafe structure.

