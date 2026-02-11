LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Gorakhpur Shock: 35-Year-Old Aunt Elopes With 15-Year-Old Nephew, Plans Marriage, Police Foil Her Plan

Gorakhpur Shock: 35-Year-Old Aunt Elopes With 15-Year-Old Nephew, Plans Marriage, Police Foil Her Plan

A shocking incident has surfaced from the Pipiganj area of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 35-year-old woman allegedly eloped with her 15-year-old nephew and was reportedly planning to marry him. The minor, a class 9 student, had been missing since January 26, prompting his family to file a police complaint after an extensive search failed to trace him.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 11, 2026 14:35:29 IST

A shocking incident has surfaced from the Pipiganj area of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a 35-year-old woman allegedly eloped with her 15-year-old nephew and was reportedly planning to marry him. The minor, a class 9 student, had been missing since January 26, prompting his family to file a police complaint after an extensive search failed to trace him. 

Nearly a week later, police located and recovered both the woman and the teenager, bringing the case to light. According to officials, the woman was allegedly attempting to flee and formalise the relationship, but timely intervention by the police prevented the plan from moving forward. 

Family Kept Silent Over Social Stigma

Reports suggest that the family initially chose not to disclose the matter publicly due to concerns about social stigma. However, after failing to locate the aunt and the teenager despite searching among relatives, they eventually approached the police for assistance. 

During questioning, family members told investigators that the two would often spend long hours talking, but their closeness had never raised suspicion. The woman’s husband, who is the boy’s uncle, is currently living abroad. 

Police have since traced and recovered both individuals, who had been missing since the afternoon of January 26. According to officials, the woman was allegedly planning to marry the minor. It is claimed that she convinced him to elope under the pretext of being in love, but their plans were thwarted when the police located and detained them before any such step could be taken. 

How Does Police Prevent the Marriage Plan? 

After the two went missing on January 26, their family lodged a missing person complaint at the Pipiganj police station. Authorities began scanning CCTV footage and conducting surveillance on their whereabouts. Following sustained efforts, police from another station located and detained them together on Monday.

During questioning, it emerged that the woman was allegedly planning to elope and marry the minor, but the move was prevented due to swift police intervention. Even after being brought to the station, she reportedly insisted that she wished to stay with him. 

The situation led to tense scenes at the police station, with family members repeatedly counselling the teenager. After hours of persuasion- including attempts by the woman’s parents- the boy eventually agreed to return home.

First published on: Feb 11, 2026 2:35 PM IST
