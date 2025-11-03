Gujarat Horror: 15-Year-Old Rapes And Kills Pregnant Sister In Law, Murders Brothers Too

A horrifying case has recently took place in Junagadh district and has shocked the residents from a remote village, around 50km from the city, where a 15-year-old boy allegedly killed his elder brother and 6-months-pregnant sister-in-law in an act of rage and cruelty. The double murder took place on October 16, came to light nearly two weeks later after the woman’s family in Bihar raised suspicions.

Murder After Family Dispute

According to police, the minor attacked his 25-year-old brother with an iron pipe following a heated argument at their home in a village about 50 km from Junagadh city. After his brother collapsed, he allegedly turned on his sister-in-law.

A senior police official told media, “The boy admitted to repeatedly striking his brother on the head. When his sister-in-law pleaded for mercy, he demanded sexual intercourse. After raping her, he feared she would scream, so he pressed his knee on her abdomen and strangled her.”

The official added that the boy later buried both bodies in a five-foot-deep pit behind the house, burned their clothes, and wiped off bloodstains. The mother, who was at home during the incident, allegedly helped destroy evidence.

Police stated, the man’s skull was fractured, and the woman’s half-grown fetus was expelled due to the assault, as confirmed by the postmortem.

Uncovered Truth Of Case

The woman’s family in Khagaria district, Bihar, grew suspicious after repeated attempts to contact her during Diwali went unanswered. The mother told them the couple had died in a road accident near Himatnagar, but offered no proof.

When the family arrived in Gujarat and contacted Visavadar police, no record of any accident was found. Upon interrogation, the boy confessed to the murders and led police to the burial site. The remains were exhumed in the presence of forensic experts.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohitkumar stated, while the mother was not present at the time of the murders, she later helped her son bury the bodies. “It would not have been possible for a single person to dig such a pit alone,” he said.

Officers described the teenager as disturbingly calm and unremorseful, showing no hesitation while recounting the brutal act. Police believe the accused showed anger toward his brother, who often scolded him and took away his earnings from cattle work.

Case History

The family had migrated from Bihar about 40 years ago. The father, who died during the Covid-19 pandemic, worked as a temple priest. The elder brother worked as an electrician, while the accused helped manage cattle.

The heinous act has left the local community deeply shaken. The boy has been sent to a juvenile home, and his mother has been arrested for destroying evidence. Police are awaiting medical reports to confirm the alleged sexual assault and investigating possible psychological or abuse-related triggers behind the crime.

ALSO READ: Puke Trick Theft: Who Knew Vomit Could Be a Crime Tool? Lucknow’s All-Women Robbery Gang Did