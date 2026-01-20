LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Gurugram: A 41-year-old government ayurvedic doctor was arrested in Gurugram on charges of attempt to murder after CCTV footage captured him allegedly running over a Swiggy delivery rider multiple times in Hayatpur village, police said.

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV (Picture Credits: X)
Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 20, 2026 09:50:51 IST

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

Gurugram: A 41-year-old government ayurvedic doctor was arrested in Gurugram on Monday on charges of attempt to murder after CCTV footage captured him allegedly running over a Swiggy delivery rider multiple times in Hayatpur village, police said.

The accused, identified as Naveen, a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) doctor, is posted at a primary health centre in Daulatabad. Police said he threatened to kill the rider during the attack.

Incident Near Swiggy Warehouse

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm on Sunday near a Swiggy warehouse in Hayatpur. The victim, Tinku (43), a resident of Chandpur Ki Dani in Rewari district, was standing outside the warehouse with his motorcycle when Naveen allegedly rammed his black Scorpio SUV, fitted with a siren, into him.

Tinku was initially taken to a government hospital in Sector 10 and later shifted to a private hospital in Rewari due to the severity of his injuries.

CCTV Shows Repeated Ramming

According to police, CCTV footage from the area shows the Scorpio approaching the spot with its siren blaring before hitting the motorcycle and throwing Tinku onto the road. The video reportedly captures the SUV reversing and accelerating repeatedly, running over the rider three to four times before fleeing.

In another clip, the vehicle is seen being driven rashly as it smashes into the motorcycle and damages it further by repeatedly reversing and speeding forward. Other delivery partners present at the scene can be seen standing at a distance, some attempting to record the incident on their mobile phones.

Parking Dispute Led To Attack: Police

Police said the attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute over parking. Naveen allegedly claimed that the delivery rider often parked his motorcycle in a narrow lane near his residence in Bhagat Singh Colony, making it difficult for him to take his vehicle out.

“He had been holding a grudge for some time and attacked the victim in a fit of rage,” a police officer said.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 9:50 AM IST
Tags: cctv footagegovernment doctorGurugram crimehome-hero-pos-5road rageScorpio SUVSwiggySwiggy delivery rider

Gurgaon Horror: Doctor Reverses Scorpio, Runs Over Swiggy Rider Thrice; Siren-Blaring Vehicle Caught On CCTV | WATCH

QUICK LINKS