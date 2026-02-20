Gurugram Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Taken 4 Km Away From Home While Playing, Raped, Throttled And Buried In Shallow Pit; Neighbour Held After CCTV Footage Emerges

In a horrifying incident that has shaken Gurugram, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped, murdered and buried in a shallow pit after being taken nearly four kilometres away from her home while she was playing outside.

Police have arrested a 24-year-old neighbour in connection with the crime.

The child’s body was recovered around 2am on Friday from an empty plot near the industrial area of Sector 37, Gurugram.

Gurugram shocker: Child Taken While Playing Outside

According to Gurugram Police, the girl was playing outside her residence on Thursday evening when the accused allegedly took her away between 7pm and 7.15pm.

Investigators said he transported the child at least four kilometres away from her home before sexually assaulting her.

Police officials stated that after the assault, the accused allegedly throttled the child, dug a shallow pit in a vacant plot and buried her body before fleeing the spot.

Gurugram shocker: CCTV Footage Leads to Arrest

The girl’s parents filed a missing complaint around 12.15am on Friday after failing to locate her. During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area showed the accused taking the child away.

Police detained the suspect, who later allegedly confessed to the crime. He reportedly led officers to the location where the body had been buried. Forensic teams were subsequently called to collect evidence from the scene.

Gurugram shocker: Accused Lived in Same Building

Investigators said the accused, a native of Bihar’s Supaul district, worked at a manufacturing firm in Gurugram and lived in the same building as the victim’s family. He was known to the child and would often play with her, police added.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Gurugram shocker: Haryana Police Cite Decline in Crime

The incident comes even as Haryana Police recently claimed an overall decline in crime across the state.

According to official data released by Director General of Police Ajay Singhal, total registered crimes in Haryana fell by 8.24 per cent in January compared to the corresponding month last year from 10,115 cases to 9,492.

Police data shows that rape cases declined by 54.55 per cent during the period, while cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act decreased by 32.91 per cent. Other major crimes such as robbery, burglary, theft and violent offences also recorded reductions.

The DGP stated that women’s safety and protection of vulnerable sections remain the highest priority, adding that Haryana Police has adopted a “zero tolerance” policy towards crimes against women and children.

Gurugram shocker: A Case That Raises Questions

Despite official data indicating a decline in crime, the Gurugram case has sparked outrage and concern over child safety, especially in residential neighbourhoods.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said further legal proceedings are underway against the accused.

