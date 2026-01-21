LIVE TV
IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj; Both Pilots Reported Safe, Rescue Operations Underway

IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj; Both Pilots Reported Safe, Rescue Operations Underway

An Indian Air Force (IAF) training aircraft crashed into a pond during a routine sortie near the airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday, triggering an immediate emergency response. Both pilots on board were rescued safely, officials confirmed.

IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes In UP’s Prayagraj; Both Pilots Reported Safe, Rescue Operations Underway (Picture Credits: X)
IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes In UP’s Prayagraj; Both Pilots Reported Safe, Rescue Operations Underway (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 21, 2026 13:42:32 IST

IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes In UP’s Prayagraj; Both Pilots Reported Safe, Rescue Operations Underway

IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes: An Indian Air Force (IAF) training aircraft crashed into a pond during a routine sortie near the airport in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday, triggering an immediate emergency response. Both pilots on board were rescued safely, officials confirmed.

Emergency Teams Rush To Crash Site

Eyewitnesses said the small propeller-driven aircraft appeared to lose control moments before plunging into the water. Thick black smoke was seen rising from the crash site as local residents initially moved in to help.

Soon after, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) divers, along with fire and rescue personnel, reached the area and secured the site. Visuals from the scene showed debris from the aircraft scattered nearby, with onlookers gathering at a distance as operations continued.

Authorities said the aircraft has not yet been recovered from the pond, and rescue and clearance efforts are still underway.

Probe Likely As Details Awaited

Officials have not yet disclosed the cause of the crash. A detailed investigation is expected once the aircraft is retrieved and preliminary assessments are completed. Further information on the condition of the aircraft and the sequence of events is awaited.

Previous IAF Training Crash

The incident comes months after another IAF training aircraft accident. In November last year, a Pilatus PC-7 Mk II trainer crashed near Tambaram in Chennai’s Chengalpattu district during a routine training mission.

At the time, the Indian Air Force said the pilot ejected safely and no damage to civilian life or property was reported. A Court of Inquiry was ordered to determine the cause of that crash.

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 1:42 PM IST
IAF Trainee Aircraft Crashes In UP’s Prayagraj; Both Pilots Reported Safe, Rescue Operations Underway

