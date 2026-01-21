Noida Techie Death: Witness Makes Shocking U-Turn, Claims Police Gave Him A ‘Script’ After Yuvraj Mehta’s Accident, Says Cops ‘Scolded Me For Speaking To Media’

The death of Noida techie Yuvraj Mehta has taken a disturbing turn after the eyewitness in the case made a shocking claim, he said that the police asked him to stay quiet and change his version of the story.

According to reports, Moninder Singh is a 26-year-old delivery executive. He said that he saw Yuvraj Mehta’s car plunge into a deep, water-filled pit near Sector 150 in the early hours of the morning. He also recorded a short video from the spot, which later went viral. But soon after speaking out, Singh says the police stepped in.

‘Cops scolded me for speaking to press after Yuvraj Mehta’s death’

“I was called to the police station and they forcefully recorded another video of me after giving me a script,” Singh told media. “I was forced to sit in a park close to the police station for more than four-and-a-half hours.”

According to him, police officers were angry that he had spoken to the media. “They scolded me for giving interviews,” he further added that, “When I went there, three to four officers took me to a nearby park close to Knowledge Park police station and scolded me for speaking to the media.. I was directed to give statements in favour of the police, saying that cops were inside the water and did all possible efforts to rescue Yuvraj Mehta”, as per HT.

Singh later made a U-turn, saying he no longer wanted to lied. “They also verbally gave me a script and recorded a video. As I was scared, I said ‘okay’ and agreed to follow the directions, but I decided that I am the only eyewitness in the case and I will stand with the truth. My family and locals are supporting me.”

In the Noida techie car crash case, the eyewitness, a Flipkart delivery boy has now changed his statement, saying all govt officials and rescue departments did their job properly. In his earlier video, the story was very different. Seems he forgot one thing back then that he… pic.twitter.com/9uP9FxppBD — Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) January 20, 2026

Yuvraj Mehta’s tragic accident

Yuvraj Mehta, a 27-year-old software engineer, was returning home when his car skidded off the road, broke through a weak boundary wall and fell into a large pit filled with rainwater. The pit was part of an unfinished construction site and had no barricades or warning signs.

After falling in, Yuvraj reportedly climbed onto the roof of his car and called his father, crying for help. Rescue teams arrived, but thick fog, darkness and confusion delayed the operation. Yuvraj remained trapped for over an hour before he died.

Satellite images later showed that the pit had existed since 2021. Locals say it was left open for years despite repeated complaints. Officials had even warned about flooding risks in the area, but no action was taken.

Days after the incident, the NDRF finally pulled out the submerged car. A special investigation team has been formed and arrests have been made.

Also Read: UP Govt’s Big Action In Noida Tragedy: Builder Arrested After Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Due To Fall In Open Pit