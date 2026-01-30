Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

Ranjeet Singh, popularly known as the “Dancing Cop” from Indore, has been demoted from Head Constable to Constable. The action was taken on Thursday, January 29, after a departmental inquiry was launched.

This inquiry began after a woman named Radhika Singh made allegations against him in a social media post. She claimed that Ranjeet had invited her to Indore and promised to book flight tickets for her.

However, Ranjeet later clarified that he never seriously made such a promise. He said the comment was made jokingly after Radhika expressed her wish to watch his dance performance live.

Why was Constable Rajneet demoted?

After a Mumbai-based woman, shared a video on social media, Instagram, blaming the constable for serious. Through her post, Radhika alleged that Rajneet has tried to offer friendship, inviting her to Indore and promising to arrange flight tickets and hotel accommodations.

She claimed that she is posting the video to put a pause to his behavior. In response to the video that surfaced online, Rajneet Singh clarifies that approximately 18 months ago, a woman believing he was his fan had expressed her desire to see him perform live.

Following this, he jokingly invited her, stating if she managed to come to Indore, he would arrange her flight and hotel so she could watch him.

After his remarks, Radhika posted a video questioning his status and urged people to dismiss the popularity of the constable.

She stated, “Brother, you are a constable; who would want to see you? Have I seen your face… You have understood one thing: that there is an atmosphere of fear in the male society,” she said. She also challenged criticisms focused on her personal choices, stating, “Will smoking cigarettes spoil my character?”

Official action against the “Dancing Cop” Constable Rajneet

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Rajesh Dandotiya took immediate action after he received the video together with the allegations. Ranjeet Singh was immediately removed from his field traffic police duties, sending a clear message that the matter was being taken seriously. The police department received a complete investigation report which they sent to headquarters for additional examination.

Additional DCP Dandotiya later confirmed that Ranjeet Singh, who was serving as an acting head constable at the Reserve Centre in Indore, was demoted following a departmental inquiry. According to the official decree, he will maintain his position as a constable throughout his work duties. The video continued to spread online but it created multiple outcomes.

