LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing NCP Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire babar azam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assaulting Wife how did Sadhvi Prem Baisa die counter Beijing
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

After a Mumbai-based woman, shared a video on social media, blaming the constable for serious, the dancing cop was removed from its position.

Dancing cop (Photo:X)
Dancing cop (Photo:X)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Last updated: January 30, 2026 15:14:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

Ranjeet Singh, popularly known as the “Dancing Cop” from Indore, has been demoted from Head Constable to Constable. The action was taken on Thursday, January 29, after a departmental inquiry was launched.

You Might Be Interested In

This inquiry began after a woman named Radhika Singh made allegations against him in a social media post. She claimed that Ranjeet had invited her to Indore and promised to book flight tickets for her.

However, Ranjeet later clarified that he never seriously made such a promise. He said the comment was made jokingly after Radhika expressed her wish to watch his dance performance live.

You Might Be Interested In

Why was Constable Rajneet demoted? 

After a Mumbai-based woman, shared a video on social media, Instagram, blaming the constable for serious. Through her post, Radhika alleged that Rajneet has tried to offer friendship, inviting her to Indore and promising to arrange flight tickets and hotel accommodations. 

She claimed that she is posting the video to put a pause to his behavior. In response to the video that surfaced online, Rajneet Singh clarifies that approximately 18 months ago, a woman believing he was his fan had expressed her desire to see him perform live. 

Following this, he jokingly invited her, stating if she managed to come to Indore, he would arrange her flight and hotel so she could watch him.

After his remarks, Radhika posted a video questioning his status and urged people to dismiss the popularity of the constable. 

She stated, “Brother, you are a constable; who would want to see you? Have I seen your face… You have understood one thing: that there is an atmosphere of fear in the male society,” she said. She also challenged criticisms focused on her personal choices, stating, “Will smoking cigarettes spoil my character?”

Official action against the “Dancing Cop” Constable Rajneet

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP Rajesh Dandotiya took immediate action after he received the video together with the allegations. Ranjeet Singh was immediately removed from his field traffic police duties, sending a clear message that the matter was being taken seriously. The police department received a complete investigation report which they sent to headquarters for additional examination.

Additional DCP Dandotiya later confirmed that Ranjeet Singh, who was serving as an acting head constable at the Reserve Centre in Indore, was demoted following a departmental inquiry. According to the official decree, he will maintain his position as a constable throughout his work duties. The video continued to spread online but it created multiple outcomes.

Read more: Karnataka Double Suicide: Husband’s Death Note Alleges Harassment After Wife Elopes; Matchmaker Also Ends Life

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 2:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Constable RajneetDancing Cophome-hero-pos-15Radhika Singhsocial media allegation

RELATED News

What Is the Political Row Over Kolkata Wow! Momo Factory Fire As Death Toll Rises To 25? Manager And Deputy Manager Arrested; Safety Lapses Under Scanner | Explained

Greater Noida Tragedy: Suspected Murder-Suicide Leaves Couple Dead, Three Children Critical After Poisoning

Viral Video: Dhanush Gets Mobbed At Tirumala Tirupati Temple, Sons Yatra And Linga Come To Rescue As Crowd Pushes Actor

Mumbai Tragedy Caught On Camera: One-Year-Old Dies After School Bus Crushes Him In A Crowded Market, Grandmother Critically Injured

30-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Wishes For 3-Month-Old Daughter To Light The Funeral Pyre In Final Note, Family Alleges Foul Play

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Kevin Warsh? Trump’s Favorite, Crypto-Savvy Wall Street Veteran In The Spotlight for US Federal Reserve Chair

AI Film Studio TakeTwo Secures Funding at 100-Crore Valuation in Pre-Seed Round

Telangana Horror: School Kids Experience Stomach Pain After Eating Sambar And Rice, 22 Students Rushed To Hospital After Consuming Mid-Day Meal At School

‘Risk Of Nipah Virus From India Remains Low’: WHO Clarifies No Travel Or Trade Restrictions

Australian Open 2026 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev in Epic Five-Setter at Melbourne Park

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

Dry Day Alert! Will Alcohol Shops and Bars Be Closed in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Other Cities on January 30 For Shaheed Diwas?

The 50 Reality Show: Release Date, Time, OTT Platform, Contestants Revealed, Concept Explained And Everything You Need Know

Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar Or Praful Patel? Race For The Top Post Heats Up As NCP Merger Talks Gain Momentum: Reports

Union Budget 2026: Is the Market Open on Budget Day? What Investors Need to Know

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats
Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats
Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats
Indore ‘Dancing Cop’ Ranjeet Singh Demoted From Head Constable After Mumbai Woman’s Allegation Of Obscene Chats

QUICK LINKS