LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ latest celebrity news Anil Ambani ai congress karisma kapoor bollywood drama crime news DOJ
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

A mysterious baba has emerged as a key link in the Delhi triple death case after CCTV footage showed him with the three victims shortly before they were found dead inside a car near Peeragarhi flyover.

Delhi Triple Death Case: Baba Angle Emerges (Image: AI generated)
Delhi Triple Death Case: Baba Angle Emerges (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 10, 2026 20:06:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

A mysterious “baba” figure has emerged as a key link in the shocking Delhi triple death case, after police traced CCTV footage showing him with the three victims just before they were found dead inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. Police now believe this baba could help explain what really happened in the final hours of the trio.

As per reports, the incident came to light on Sunday afternoon, when police received a PCR call around 3.50 pm saying that three people were sitting unresponsive inside a locked car parked near the flyover in outer Delhi. When police reached the spot, they found three bodies inside the vehicle.

Who Were the Victims in Delhi Triple Death Case?

The deceased were identified as 76-year-old Randhir, 47-year-old Shivnaresh, and 40-year-old Laxmi, according to reports. Randhir owned the car and was involved in the property business, as was Shivnaresh. Laxmi, who lived in Jahangirpuri, worked in home care services for elderly people. Police said the three knew each other for a long time.

You Might Be Interested In

At first, the case was believed to be a possible suicide, as there were no visible injury marks on the bodies. Forensic teams were called, and police began examining all angles which included poisoning.

Police Question Baba, Probe Continues in Delhi Triple Death Case

According to reports, the investigation took a dramatic turn after police checked CCTV footage from nearby areas. The footage shows a man dressed like a baba sitting inside the same car with the victims shortly before the deaths. Police have now traced this baba and are questioning him and one of his associates.

A senior police officer said the baba is being treated as an important link in the case. “All aspects of the investigation are open. We are questioning people and trying to recreate the sequence of events to understand what might have happened,” the official said, as per reports. 

Post-Mortem Reports Awaited

Police sources said they are carefully analysing CCTV clips, phone records and the movements of all those who are involved. So far, no arrests have been made, and no case has been registered against the baba. However, police stressed that his presence in the car does not automatically mean guilt, but it raises serious questions.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are waiting for the final forensic reports to confirm whether the deaths were caused by poisoning or if there was any other reason. 

Also Read: Woman Vanishes With Lover Leaving Snake Skin Behind: Elopement Sparks ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ Scare In UP’s Singanpur village

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 8:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi crimelatest newsregional news

RELATED News

Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

Breaking: One Woman Killed, Two Injured At Stampede In Gwalior Dabra Navagraha Peetha Kalash Yatra

Pati, Patni Or Woh: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall, Grabs Her Hair, Violent Catfight Video Goes Viral- Watch

Chinnu Pappu’s Cause Of Death: Kerala Social Media Influencer’s Body Found Hanging At Home, Suicide Suspected

Shopkeeper Sets Own Shop Ablaze Amid Anti-Demolition Protest In Varanasi’s Daalmandi Area; Chaos Erupts As Shocking Video Goes VIRAL

LATEST NEWS

Rakhi Sawant Sparks Mega Bollywood Storm! Wants Amitabh Bachchan To Marry Rekha, Taunts Jaya: ‘Aap Baalon Ko Colour Kare, Botox Kare’ – Watch

PAK vs USA | Babar Azam Finds Form At T20 World Cup 2026, Smashes Harmeet Singh For 17 in An Over

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

App Store Shake-Up: Apple, Google Agree To Fairness And Transparency Measures In UK

AIBE 21 Registration 2026 to Begin Tomorrow: Check Key Dates, Eligibility And How to Apply

Salesforce Cuts Nearly 1,000 Jobs As AI Use Grows, CEO Says Company Needed ‘Less Heads’, Hundreds Left Workless

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025–26: Expected Cut-off, Scorecard Link At sbi.bank.in

T20 World Cup 2026: Washington Sundar Joins Team India Ahead Of India vs Namibia

Jacqueline Fernandez Joins Lux Cozi’s Grand Indore Meet, Over 2000 Retailers Attend

Ranveer Singh Receives Extortion Threat Via WhatsApp Days After Rohit Shetty’s Residence Firing Incident, Mumbai Police Tightens Security

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy
Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy
Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy
Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

QUICK LINKS