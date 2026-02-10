Is A Baba Behind Mysterious Deaths Of 3 People Found Dead On Peeragarhi Flyover In Delhi? CCTV Shows Him In Their Car Before Tragedy

A mysterious “baba” figure has emerged as a key link in the shocking Delhi triple death case, after police traced CCTV footage showing him with the three victims just before they were found dead inside a car near the Peeragarhi flyover. Police now believe this baba could help explain what really happened in the final hours of the trio.

As per reports, the incident came to light on Sunday afternoon, when police received a PCR call around 3.50 pm saying that three people were sitting unresponsive inside a locked car parked near the flyover in outer Delhi. When police reached the spot, they found three bodies inside the vehicle.

Who Were the Victims in Delhi Triple Death Case?

The deceased were identified as 76-year-old Randhir, 47-year-old Shivnaresh, and 40-year-old Laxmi, according to reports. Randhir owned the car and was involved in the property business, as was Shivnaresh. Laxmi, who lived in Jahangirpuri, worked in home care services for elderly people. Police said the three knew each other for a long time.

At first, the case was believed to be a possible suicide, as there were no visible injury marks on the bodies. Forensic teams were called, and police began examining all angles which included poisoning.

Police Question Baba, Probe Continues in Delhi Triple Death Case

According to reports, the investigation took a dramatic turn after police checked CCTV footage from nearby areas. The footage shows a man dressed like a baba sitting inside the same car with the victims shortly before the deaths. Police have now traced this baba and are questioning him and one of his associates.

A senior police officer said the baba is being treated as an important link in the case. “All aspects of the investigation are open. We are questioning people and trying to recreate the sequence of events to understand what might have happened,” the official said, as per reports.

Post-Mortem Reports Awaited

Police sources said they are carefully analysing CCTV clips, phone records and the movements of all those who are involved. So far, no arrests have been made, and no case has been registered against the baba. However, police stressed that his presence in the car does not automatically mean guilt, but it raises serious questions.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are waiting for the final forensic reports to confirm whether the deaths were caused by poisoning or if there was any other reason.

