Jammu & Kashmir: Security Forces Bust Two Old Terrorist Hideouts In Kulgam Forests

In a significant anti-terror operation, security forces on Monday busted two old terrorist hideouts in the forests of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district. The joint operation was carried out by troops of the 9 Rashtriya Rifles and the local police, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of abandoned terrorist infrastructure in the area.

Officials stated that the hideouts were located between Ahmadabad and Nengripora forest areas and had reportedly been used in the past by militants for shelter, planning, and storage of explosives and other materials. During the search operation, security personnel recovered items including gas cylinders, clothes, and other materials that could have been used for militant activities. Investigations are ongoing to trace any links with active terrorist networks.

This operation comes amid a series of intensified counter-terror efforts across Jammu and Kashmir. In recent weeks, security forces have conducted multiple operations in Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, and Anantnag districts to dismantle active and abandoned militant infrastructure. Dozens of caches containing explosives, weapons, and ammunition have been recovered during these operations, reflecting the administration’s sustained focus on neutralizing terrorist threats in the Valley.

Authorities emphasized that such operations are part of a broader strategy to maintain peace and stability in sensitive areas along the LoC and within south Kashmir. Local residents have been urged to cooperate with security forces and provide any information related to suspicious movements or abandoned militant structures.

Security sources confirmed that cordon-and-search operations will continue in forested and remote areas to ensure that no terrorist hideouts remain active. The coordinated efforts of the army, paramilitary forces, and local police are aimed at preventing infiltration, safeguarding civilians, and ensuring that militancy is kept at bay in the region.

Officials reiterated that intelligence-led operations like these have significantly weakened terrorist infrastructure in south Kashmir, contributing to the overall security and stability of the Union Territory.

