LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump caracas Akind skincare ali khamenei BCB latest india news latest world news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

Kandararu Rajeevaru, a senior priest and a member of the Thazhamon Madom has been arrested in the high profile Sabarimala Gold Theft Case.

SIT has arrested Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru. (Photo: X)
SIT has arrested Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 9, 2026 16:05:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case. The arrest marks a major development in a decades-old controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in gold plating at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

You Might Be Interested In

A look at The Sabarimala Gold Controversy

The Sabarimala gold controversy traces back to a 1998 donation of 30.3 kg of gold and 1,900 kg of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya. The donation was intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the temple’s wooden carvings.

Allegations of irregularities in the gold plating and potential theft surfaced, prompting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

You Might Be Interested In

The Kerala High Court recently granted the SIT six additional weeks to complete the investigation, acknowledging the progress, which included the examination of 181 witnesses to date.

SIT Arrests Chief Priest in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

The SIT took Kandararu Rajeevaru into custody on Friday morning, following hours of interrogation. He was later brought to the Crime Branch office and is scheduled to be produced before the Kollam court.

While Rajeevaru’s role had been under investigation from the early stages, the SIT acted discreetly to avoid any chances of anticipatory bail for the accused. According to the probe team, the Thanthri allegedly facilitated opportunities for the theft and may have been aware of the irregularities committed by temple staff, including the accused Potti.

As a salaried employee of the Travancore Devaswom Board, Rajeevaru falls under the purview of anti-corruption laws, strengthening the legal basis for the investigation.

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? What we know about him

Kandararu Rajeevaru is a senior priest and a member of the Thazhamon Madom, one of Kerala’s most prominent Tantri families.

The Thazhamon family has been the traditional priests of the Sabarimala temple for generations, overseeing poojas and the installation of idols at Sabarimala and other temples such as Aryankavu, Achankovil, and Kulathupuzha.

The family traces its origin to sage Parasurama, who brought Brahmins to Kerala to manage rituals at the 108 Sastha and 108 Durga temples he established. The Thazhamon family was given the title “Kandararu”, a mark of their ritual authority.

Kandararu Rajeevaru is part of the current generation of priests, alongside Kandararu Neelakantararu, Kandararu Maheswararu, and the late Kandararu Krishnararu’s son.

Members of the family undergo extensive ritual training from childhood, including vedic education, penance, and pilgrimage to Sabarimala before performing poojas independently.

Enforcement Directorate Registers PMLA Case

Following the SIT arrest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This signals a possible financial probe into the handling of temple assets, particularly the gold and copper donations intended for the sanctum sanctorum.

The arrest of a chief priest from a prominent Tantri family is unprecedented in Kerala’s temple history and highlights the seriousness of the gold theft investigation. The SIT continues its probe, and further developments are expected as witness statements and evidence are analyzed.

ALSO READ: ED-Mamata Banerjee Showdown: Investigation Agency Sources Say Police Threatened Officers With Arrest If They ‘Documented Recovery From Raid’

First published on: Jan 9, 2026 4:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-11Kandararu RajeevaruKandararu Rajeevaru newsSabarimala Chief PriestSabarimala gold theft

RELATED News

ED-Mamata Banerjee Showdown: Investigation Agency Sources Say Police Threatened Officers With Arrest If They ‘Documented Recovery From Raid’

Run Over By Private Bus: 25-Year-Old Zepto Rider Killed In Hyderabad; Unions Raise Alarm Over Gig Workers’ Safety

Maharashtra Horror: Uncle Kills 13-Year-Old Nephew Over Alleged Relationship Dispute, Dumps Body Near Reservoir

Faridabad Horror: Shooting Coach Booked for Sexual Assault of 17-Year-Old National-Level Shooter

Karnataka Blast: Two Dead And Six Critically Injured After Explosion At Sugar Factory

LATEST NEWS

‘Russia Unleashed 242 Drones, 22 Cruise Missiles, 13 Ballistic Missiles On Ukraine; 4 Killed, Dozens Injured,’ Says Zelenskyy

Reliance Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani Gears Up For India’s Biggest Listing In 2026 As Valuation Hits $180 Billion

Trump Cancels Second Wave of US Attacks on Venezuela After Caracas Agrees to Cooperate, Cites Prisoner Releases

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

Indian Markets End Weak For Fifth Day: Elecon, IEX Slide While Nalco, Hind Zinc Gain

PV Sindhu Advances To Semis After Akane Yamaguchi Retires In Quarterfinal In Malaysia Open 2026

Tu Yaa Main Teaser: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gaurav Weekend Getaway Goes Wrong, Romantic Thriller Promises Chills

Kerala Horror: Stepmother Burns Five-Year-Old’s Private Parts With Heated Spatula for Bedwetting, Abuse Exposed After Child Couldn’t Sit in Class

‘Symbol Of Resistance’: Iranian Women Ignite Viral Protest By Lighting Cigarettes With Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Photos, See Pics!

‘Kaha Se Aate Hai Aise Log’: Ghaziabad Restaurant Worker Caught Spitting On Tandoori Roti; Arrested After Video Goes VIRAL

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case
Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case
Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case
Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

QUICK LINKS