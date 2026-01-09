Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? Sabarimala Chief Priest And Member Of Prominent Tantri Family In Kerala Arrested In Controversial Gold Theft Case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Sabarimala Chief Priest Kandararu Rajeevaru in connection with the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case. The arrest marks a major development in a decades-old controversy surrounding alleged irregularities in gold plating at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in Kerala.

A look at The Sabarimala Gold Controversy

The Sabarimala gold controversy traces back to a 1998 donation of 30.3 kg of gold and 1,900 kg of copper by industrialist Vijay Mallya. The donation was intended for the cladding of the sanctum sanctorum and the temple’s wooden carvings.

Allegations of irregularities in the gold plating and potential theft surfaced, prompting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

The Kerala High Court recently granted the SIT six additional weeks to complete the investigation, acknowledging the progress, which included the examination of 181 witnesses to date.

SIT Arrests Chief Priest in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

The SIT took Kandararu Rajeevaru into custody on Friday morning, following hours of interrogation. He was later brought to the Crime Branch office and is scheduled to be produced before the Kollam court.

While Rajeevaru’s role had been under investigation from the early stages, the SIT acted discreetly to avoid any chances of anticipatory bail for the accused. According to the probe team, the Thanthri allegedly facilitated opportunities for the theft and may have been aware of the irregularities committed by temple staff, including the accused Potti.

As a salaried employee of the Travancore Devaswom Board, Rajeevaru falls under the purview of anti-corruption laws, strengthening the legal basis for the investigation.

Who Is Kandararu Rajeevaru? What we know about him

Kandararu Rajeevaru is a senior priest and a member of the Thazhamon Madom, one of Kerala’s most prominent Tantri families.

The Thazhamon family has been the traditional priests of the Sabarimala temple for generations, overseeing poojas and the installation of idols at Sabarimala and other temples such as Aryankavu, Achankovil, and Kulathupuzha.

The family traces its origin to sage Parasurama, who brought Brahmins to Kerala to manage rituals at the 108 Sastha and 108 Durga temples he established. The Thazhamon family was given the title “Kandararu”, a mark of their ritual authority.

Kandararu Rajeevaru is part of the current generation of priests, alongside Kandararu Neelakantararu, Kandararu Maheswararu, and the late Kandararu Krishnararu’s son.

Members of the family undergo extensive ritual training from childhood, including vedic education, penance, and pilgrimage to Sabarimala before performing poojas independently.

Enforcement Directorate Registers PMLA Case

Following the SIT arrest, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This signals a possible financial probe into the handling of temple assets, particularly the gold and copper donations intended for the sanctum sanctorum.

The arrest of a chief priest from a prominent Tantri family is unprecedented in Kerala’s temple history and highlights the seriousness of the gold theft investigation. The SIT continues its probe, and further developments are expected as witness statements and evidence are analyzed.

