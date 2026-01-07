Karnataka Blast: Two Dead And Six Critically Injured After Explosion At Sugar Factory

At least two workers were killed, and six others sustained serious burn injuries following a boiler explosion at the Inamdar Sugar Factory in Marakumbi village of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district on Wednesday, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened around 2 pm when hot molten material from the boiler spilt onto workers, causing severe burns. As per officials, four of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Case registered, probe started

One injured worker was admitted to the Bailhongal government hospital, while the remaining injured were shifted to a private hospital in Belagavi under zero-traffic arrangements to ensure immediate medical attention.

Belagavi Superintendent of Police K. Ramrajan said that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident. The sugar factory is under the jurisdiction of the Muragod police station.

Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

(With Inputs from ANI)

