Karnataka SIR Protest: Female BJP Worker Alleges She Was Stripped, Dragged By Hair, Cops Deny Accusations, Say, ‘She Took Off Her Clothes Herself’

A female BJP worker in Hubballi, Karnataka, alleged that her clothes were torn and that she was assaulted by police during her detention. The video of the incident went viral on social media and showed the woman, who was identified as Sujata without clothes inside a police vehicle, the video has caused a political storm and several BJP leaders have described the incident as humiliating.

Sujata was detained by Keshwapur police after an altercation during SIR protest in the Chalukya Nagar area. BJP workers say she was targeted because of political rivalry. Police have, however, rejected the allegations, saying that the woman herself tore the clothes apart and even attacked the police officers while she was being taken to the vehicle.

Sujata’s mother said that, “We were outside our house when a group of policemen arrived and asked us to come with them.” She further added that her daughter was dragged by her hair and the police grabbed her sari while abusing her.

BJP worker gets dragged by her hair, according to family

Her sister Vijaylakshmi also said her sibling was “brutally assaulted” and the BJP wokers’ clothes torn. She added, “Both ladies and gents police officers were present, and we pleaded with them to leave us. They dragged her inside the vehicle.”

Senior BJP leader Vijayendra Yediyurappa was quick to condemn the incident, “Whatever the reason, in the culture of this land, respect for women…is our supreme priority. Regardless of the circumstances, allowing a situation that tarnishes a woman’s dignity is a failure of the system.” He further said, “This inhuman brutality in Hubballi is a tragic testament to the collapse of law and order in the state.”

Police denies BJP worker’s allegations

However, the police have denied al the allegations amde by the BJP worker, Hubballi–Dharwad Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar said the woman resisted arrest and that her clothes were not torn by officers. He said that “While she was being taken to the vehicle, she was wearing her clothes. After being taken inside the vehicle, she removed her clothes herself and threw them away.”

He further added that four police personnel, including a sub-inspector, were assaulted during the scuffle with the BJP worker and that the police acted only to maintain order. He said, “The allegation that the police misbehaved with her is completely false.”

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has also commented on the incident and has asked senior police officials for a detailed inquiry into the incident.

