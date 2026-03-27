On Thursday, a 28-year-old woman was killed brutally in broad daylight in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka and police said it was a shocking case of violence. The victim was Saanvi, a Maharashtra-born and was supposedly murdered by her husband, Akshay. Reports indicate that the accused drove her away in an Ertiga car and violently pulled her to a busy highway and attacked her violently. The event has spread shock throughout the region because it was so brutal and the fact that it took place in a social area.

Karnataka Shocker: 28-Year-Old Woman Brutally Killed By Husband In Kalaburagi, Throat Slit And Run Over By Car | Watch

Most eyewitness testimonies and videos shared on the internet indicate that the accused ran Saanvi and then slit her throat and then reportedly ran a car over her. The horrifying video, captured by people who were at the location, is that of the woman begging for help as the attack takes place. However, rather than interfering, some of the onlookers were recorded on their cell phones capturing the incident. The fact that Saanvi died on the scene due to her injuries testifies to the gravity of the attack and the absence of any immediate help in the emergency situations.

The accused is said to have fled the scene using the same vehicle after commission of the crime. The police have entered a case of murder and sent out a manhunt to arrest him. The preliminary reports suggest that the case could have been caused by a domestic conflict, but the authorities assert that the case must be investigated to determine the precise motive. The case has created some heavy questions regarding the effectiveness of the public safety and apathy shown by the bystanders with a lot of people demanding more serious action and awareness in order to avoid such tragedies in the future.

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