LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration Justice Surya Kant Abhishek Nayar latest crime news Australian Teenage Cricketer Ben Austin Death Air Force bengaluru Arvi Singh Sagoo trump administration
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

In Kerala’s Kollam district, a man allegedly poured hot fish curry on his wife’s face after she refused to perform a black magic ritual. The victim, Rejila Gafoor, was hospitalized, while her husband Sajeer fled the scene. Police have filed a case and launched a manhunt to trace him.

The incident took place in Kerala's Kollam district (PHOTO: X)
The incident took place in Kerala's Kollam district (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 30, 2025 18:33:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

A man has been registered with a case of pouring hot fish curry on the face of his wife after a quarrel over carrying out black magic in the Kollam district, the police said on Thursday, October 30. 

They added that the victim, Rejila Gafoor (36) of Vaikkal near Chadayamangalam, has been taken to the hospital and her husband, Sajeer, is absconding.

Black Magic Row Turns Violent in Kollam

According to the FIR, the incident occurred in the area around 10 am on Wednesday. Rejila was allegedly requested by Sajeer to loosen her hair, sit on him, and to apply ashes as well as to tie a locket sent by a black-magic practitioner, FIR said.

He poured some boiling fish curry on her face when she refused, as the dish was being cooked in the kitchen of the house in which they were renting, FIR alleged.

Her screams made neighbours run to the house and take her to the hospital. Police claimed that Sajeer believed that his wife was possessed and had assaulted her on several previous occasions. Rejila had previously reported the matter and gone to the police when he was raped by him.

Despite the warning by that time, he turned to black-magic practitioners later on, according to the officers.

Husband Flees After Pouring Hot Fish Curry on Wife

Rejila narrated it to a TV program that her husband used to visit a Usthad in Anchal who practised black magic and instructed him to apply ashes and put a locket on her body.

She also claimed that he usually beat their son. According to the police, one case has been registered under Section 118(1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Sajeer, and efforts are in progress to trace him. 

ALSO READ: Mumbai Hostage Drama: Rohit Arya Who Kidnapped 20 Children Dead After Being Shot During Rescue Operation

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 6:33 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kerala newslatest crime newslatest india news

RELATED News

Jio, Vodafone Idea Launch Caller Name Display Pilot In Haryana: You’ll Now Know The Real Identity

Kerala Man Wears QR Code On Shirt To Take Cash Gifts At Daughter’s Wedding; Internet Reacts

Who Was Rohit Arya? Man Who Held 20 Children Hostage In Mumbai, Threatened To Set The Place On Fire Only Because…

Mumbai Man Takes 20 Children Hostage at Powai Acting School; Accused Rohit Arya Dies Later

YS Jagan to Hold Key Review on Cyclone Montha Impact with YSRCP Leaders Tomorrow

LATEST NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan To Play Vampire In New Movie After KING? Superstar Drops A Big Hint, Calls It ‘Bloody Good Idea’

IND W vs AUS W Semi Final ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Ellyse Perry’s New Record To Reach…

Germany And India Reinforce Cooperation In Wind Energy

Justice Surya Kant Appointed As 53rd Chief Justice Of India, To Take Charge On November 24

Kerala Blasters Edge Rajasthan FC 1-0 In AIFF Super Cup 2025 Thriller

Indian Family In Switzerland Packs Hotel Buffet Breakfast Despite ‘No Takeaway’ Rule

JD Vance Wants Hindu Wife Usha To Convert To Christianity, Says ‘But If She Doesn’t…’

Game Changers Texfab Hosts Successful Investor Roadshows Ahead of SME IPO

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

Language and Learning Foundation and Tata Trusts Strengthen Foundational Learning Through Relationship-Driven Change in Shravasti

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body
Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body
Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body
Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

QUICK LINKS