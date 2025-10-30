Kerala Horror: Husband Pours Hot Curry On Wife’s Face For Refusing Black Magic Ritual, Wanted To Tie A Locket To Her Body

A man has been registered with a case of pouring hot fish curry on the face of his wife after a quarrel over carrying out black magic in the Kollam district, the police said on Thursday, October 30.

They added that the victim, Rejila Gafoor (36) of Vaikkal near Chadayamangalam, has been taken to the hospital and her husband, Sajeer, is absconding.

Black Magic Row Turns Violent in Kollam

According to the FIR, the incident occurred in the area around 10 am on Wednesday. Rejila was allegedly requested by Sajeer to loosen her hair, sit on him, and to apply ashes as well as to tie a locket sent by a black-magic practitioner, FIR said.

He poured some boiling fish curry on her face when she refused, as the dish was being cooked in the kitchen of the house in which they were renting, FIR alleged.

Her screams made neighbours run to the house and take her to the hospital. Police claimed that Sajeer believed that his wife was possessed and had assaulted her on several previous occasions. Rejila had previously reported the matter and gone to the police when he was raped by him.

Despite the warning by that time, he turned to black-magic practitioners later on, according to the officers.

Husband Flees After Pouring Hot Fish Curry on Wife

Rejila narrated it to a TV program that her husband used to visit a Usthad in Anchal who practised black magic and instructed him to apply ashes and put a locket on her body.

She also claimed that he usually beat their son. According to the police, one case has been registered under Section 118(1) (causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against Sajeer, and efforts are in progress to trace him.

