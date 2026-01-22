LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

Kerala man dies by suicide after viral harassment video; Shimjitha Musthafa arrested and may face up to 10 years jail if convicted of abetment.

Kerala man dies by suicide after viral harassment video. (Photo: X)
Kerala man dies by suicide after viral harassment video. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 22, 2026 19:35:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Kerala Man Suicide Row: Viral Video Shows Huge Uproar; How Many Years Will Shimjita Mustafa Serve In Jail if Found Guilty Of Abetment Of Suicide Over Fake Harassment Video?

A tragic suicide in Kerala’s Kozhikode district has triggered massive outrage after a video accusing a man of sexual harassment went viral on social media, allegedly pushing him to take his own life.

The deceased, identified as Deepak U (42) of Govindapuram, died by suicide days after an Instagram Reel accused him of inappropriate behaviour during a bus journey. The case has reignited a fierce debate on trial by social media, online vigilantism, and due process.

Who Is Shimjitha Musthafa and Why Was She Arrested?

The video was uploaded by Shimjitha Musthafa, a woman from Vadakara, who claimed that Deepak touched her inappropriately on a public bus. The clip spread rapidly across platforms, triggering severe online backlash against the man.

Following Deepak’s death, Kerala Police arrested Shimjitha and registered a case against her for abetment of suicide. She was later produced before a court and remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody, and is set to be lodged in Manjeri jail.



The offence has been classified as cognizable, non-bailable, and triable by a Sessions Court.

How Many Years in Jail If Found Guilty?

If Shimjitha Musthafa is found guilty under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) which deals with abetment of suicide (earlier IPC Section 306) she could face:

  • Imprisonment of up to 10 years, and

  • A fine, as determined by the court

This section applies when a person instigates, provokes, or facilitates another person’s suicide, including through acts that cause severe mental trauma.

What Allegedly Led to Deepak’s Death

According to his family, Deepak was deeply shaken after the video went viral. Friends and relatives said he faced relentless public shaming, abuse and character assassination online, without any police verification or legal process.

His mother reportedly said he stopped eating after the video spread and appeared extremely disturbed. Deepak died just days later, leaving behind a grieving family that says he was their sole breadwinner.

Police Probe and Human Rights Commission Intervention

Police are now investigating whether the video was genuine or misleading, and whether it directly contributed to Deepak’s decision to end his life.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has intervened in the case, directing senior police officials to submit a detailed report. Authorities are also examining the role of social media platforms in allowing defamatory content to spread unchecked.

Debate Over ‘Trial by Social Media’ Intensifies

The case has sparked widespread discussion across Kerala about the dangers of public accusations on social media without legal verification.

Legal experts and civil society groups warn that while crimes against women must be taken seriously, false or premature allegations online can irreversibly destroy lives before facts are established.

Many are now calling for stricter digital accountability laws and faster grievance redressal mechanisms on social platforms.

A Case That Could Shape Future Digital Accountability

As the investigation continues, the Kozhikode suicide case is fast becoming a landmark moment in Kerala’s conversation around cyber responsibility, mental health, defamation, and digital justice.

The final outcome of Shimjitha Musthafa’s trial could have far-reaching implications for how online accusations and viral content are treated under Indian law.

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 7:35 PM IST
QUICK LINKS