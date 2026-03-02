LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Kolkata Shocker: Dragged To Sit In Corner, 3-Year-Old Girl Stuffed Into Cupboard As 'Punishment' At Preschool- Chilling Details Of Child Abuse Spark Fury

Kolkata Shocker: Dragged To Sit In Corner, 3-Year-Old Girl Stuffed Into Cupboard As ‘Punishment’ At Preschool- Chilling Details Of Child Abuse Spark Fury

Kolkata preschool shock: 3-year-old dragged, forced into cupboard as punishment, leaves child traumatised, WBCPCR probes abuse.

Kolkata preschool shock: 3-year-old dragged, forced into cupboard as punishment. (Photo: X)
Kolkata preschool shock: 3-year-old dragged, forced into cupboard as punishment. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 2, 2026 20:11:52 IST

Kolkata Shocker: Dragged To Sit In Corner, 3-Year-Old Girl Stuffed Into Cupboard As ‘Punishment’ At Preschool- Chilling Details Of Child Abuse Spark Fury

A shocking case of alleged child abuse has emerged from Kolkata’s Salt Lake area after a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was reportedly dragged to a corner and stuffed into a cupboard by her preschool teachers as a form of “punishment.” 

The February 20 incident has triggered widespread outrage, a police complaint, and a probe by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR).

What Happened Inside the Classroom?

According to a formal complaint filed by the child’s father, two teachers Sayita Karmakar and Indira Das allegedly forced the toddler into a cupboard or storage box and blocked the opening with a heavy table to prevent her from coming out.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the preschool. After repeated requests, the child’s mother was allowed to view the footage.

The video reportedly shows one teacher dragging the child into an empty classroom and making her sit in a corner. The teacher then pulls a table closer and is seen forcing the child into a cupboard. Another teacher enters the room, watches the scene without intervening, and later assists in pushing the child inside. The cupboard was allegedly blocked with a table for several seconds before the child was allowed to step out.

Severe Trauma and Psychological Impact

The incident has left the toddler severely traumatised. A clinical observation report from the Clinical Psychology Centre at the University of Calcutta flagged serious concerns about the child’s mental health.

The report states that the child is suffering from emotional trauma, irritability, and sleep disturbances. She has reportedly refused to return to school and is unwilling to face the teachers involved.

Her father, who lives abroad, rushed back to Kolkata after learning about the incident. Speaking to the media, he expressed shock and devastation, stating that the family would continue to fight legally to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents in the future.

WBCPCR Orders Probe

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought a detailed enquiry report from the school management.

Commission chairperson Tulika Das termed the incident “very unfortunate” and stressed that every school must strictly adhere to a Child Protection Policy. She stated that the Commission has already begun investigating and may send a team to the school if required.

She also noted that suspension of the accused teachers does not reduce the gravity of the offence.

School’s Response and Legal Battle

The preschool administration said the teachers involved were immediately terminated and that the police were informed in writing. The management claimed it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards corporal punishment and has held meetings with the child’s parents to ensure her well-being.

However, the family has alleged systemic lapses in the school’s safety mechanisms and an initial lack of accountability. Despite the terminations, they have vowed to continue their legal fight.

Concerns Over Child Safety in Schools

The Kolkata preschool abuse case has reignited concerns about child safety, monitoring mechanisms, and enforcement of protection policies in educational institutions. The disturbing CCTV footage and psychological impact on the toddler have sparked public outrage, with many demanding stricter oversight and stronger implementation of child protection norms across schools.

As investigations continue, the case has become a stark reminder of the urgent need to safeguard children within educational spaces meant to nurture and protect them.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 8:11 PM IST
QUICK LINKS