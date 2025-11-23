LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Lady Gang’ In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them

'Lady Gang' In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them

Jabalpur’s “Lady Gang” abducted and assaulted girls, filming the attacks to go viral on Instagram. Police arrested 3, including 2 minors. The gang targeted victims for social media fame, with one minor acting as the group’s leader.

A group of women in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly abducted young girls, assaulted them.
A group of women in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly abducted young girls, assaulted them.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 23, 2025 22:07:07 IST

‘Lady Gang’ In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them

In a shocking incident of social media-driven crime, a group of women in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly abducted young girls, assaulted them, and recorded the abuse to post online for fame. The gang, locally named the “Lady Gang,” has been arrested by the Gwarighat police following a complaint from one of the victims.

According to police reports, members of the gang would lure girls with threats of knives and take them to isolated areas where they recorded the assaults. Videos showing the victims being kicked, slapped, and even smoked on were uploaded to Instagram in a bid to make them go viral.

The incident came into the public domain after one of the videos of the assault went viral on social media. Traumatised by the experience, the victim approached the Gwarighat Police Station and lodged a formal complaint. The police sprang into action and arrested three members of the gang on Saturday.

Two minors involved in the crime

The accused include two minors, both 17-year-old, and a 25-year-old woman. Police confirmed that one of the minors was the leader of the gang. The two teens have been sent to a juvenile home, and the adult has been remanded to jail. Officials also said that none of the accused had prior records; the attacks were solely carried out to seek social media attention and fame.

According to Subhash Chand Baghel, a police officer with the Gwarighat police station, “This is a case of social media ambition that crossed all morals and legal boundaries. The gang targeted innocent girls for online notoriety.”

ALSO READ: Pilot Booked After 26-Year-Old Crew Member Alleges Rape At Bengaluru Hotel; Halasuru Police Take Over

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 10:05 PM IST
Tags: Jabalpur newsLady Gang Jabalpurmadhya pradeshMadhya Pradesh crime

‘Lady Gang’ In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them






QUICK LINKS