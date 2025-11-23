LIVE TV
Pilot Booked After 26-Year-Old Crew Member Alleges Rape At Bengaluru Hotel; Halasuru Police Take Over

A chartered flight pilot has been booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old crew member at a Bengaluru hotel during a layover. The survivor filed a Zero FIR in Hyderabad, and the case has been transferred to Halasuru Police, who have begun the investigation.

Published: November 23, 2025 17:16:39 IST

A pilot of a chartered aircraft has been booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a hotel in Bengaluru during a layover, police confirmed on Sunday. The survivor filed her complaint after returning to Hyderabad, prompting Begumpet Police to register a Zero FIR and transfer the case to Halasuru Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the alleged crime took place.

Survivor Filed Complaint After Returning to Hyderabad

According to officials, the incident occurred on November 18 in a Bengaluru hotel where the pilot and crew were staying during an overnight halt. The crew had flown from Hyderabad to Puttaparthi, then Chennai, before reaching Bengaluru as part of a business trip.

The survivor approached Begumpet Police in Hyderabad days later, stating that the pilot “violated her in the hotel room.” Based on her statement, a Zero FIR under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered.

Case Transferred to Bengaluru; Halasuru Police Begin Probe

Begumpet Inspector P. Saidulu confirmed the transfer of the case to Bengaluru police, as the alleged assault took place within Halasuru limits. Bengaluru authorities have now taken over the investigation and are likely to examine hotel CCTV footage, staff statements, and digital evidence.

Similar Case Reported Earlier in Mumbai

A similar incident involving aviation personnel was reported earlier this year. In July, Mumbai Police arrested a commercial pilot accused of raping a 23-year-old air hostess at his Mira Road residence after allegedly forcing her to consume alcohol. He was detained at the Mumbai airport moments before boarding a flight to Hong Kong, allegedly to evade arrest.

The case, registered under Sections 69 and 70 of the BNS, is still under investigation with police examining communications, location data, and forensic samples.

