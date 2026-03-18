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Home > Regionals News > Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

A 13-year-old girl in Ahilyanagar was attacked with acid while returning home from school.

Daylight Acid Attack in Maharashtra (Image: AI generated)
Daylight Acid Attack in Maharashtra (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 18, 2026 19:44:18 IST

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Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

A disturbing act has occurred in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra where a 13-year-old schoolgirl has been attacked with acid as she was heading home, resulting in her suffering serious injuries and outrage across that area.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Tuesday in Vadgaon Pan village in Sangamner taluka. The girl is a Class 6 student who was riding a bicycle home from school when an unknown person threw acid on her face from behind and then fled the scene. The attack happened during the day and caused the young girl to scream in pain as residents ran to assist her.

Serious Injuries, Stable Condition

After hearing her screams for help, villagers rushed to help her and transported her to a local medical facility. After receiving first aid, she was subsequently transferred to another hospital for additional treatment where physicians reported that she suffered from serious burns throughout her body, and specifically, on various parts of her face. City officials indicated that the girl had extensive burn damage around at least one of her eyes and adjacent areas; however, despite the severity of her burn injuries, her condition is reported stable.

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Reports say that the attacker who committed the crime on October 2nd is yet to be identified and escaped from the scene immediately after the attack, according to police officials. “We are working to locate the person responsible for this crime as quickly as possible, and we are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras as part of our investigation,” an official stated.

Victim’s Background

Preliminary reports indicate that this young girl comes from a low-income family. Her father has died, and she currently lives with her mother and relatives while she attends school. The incident has raised serious concerns about the protection of children, particularly females, when they are in public areas.

As per reports, the attack has drawn significant condemnation from local and political leaders on both sides of the aisle. BJP leader Chitra Wagh has spoken out against this reprehensible attack and told the media, “The incident was very serious, it was shameful and I can state that my party will see that the perpetrator(s) are brought to justice quickly and also provide the young lady with the highest level of health care and necessary support.”

In addition to police being deployed as part of their investigation, numerous residents in the area have begun holding protests and demanding that stronger protective measures be taken to protect girls while they use public facilities.

Also Read: ‘Human Parcel’ Drama In Bengaluru: Woman Tries To Courier Father Over Bus Fare Hike, Angry Netizens Say ‘Pack Her to Central Jail’ As Video Goes Viral | Watch   

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Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

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Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

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Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing
Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing
Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing
Maharashta Horror: 13-Year-Old Girl Doused With Acid In Ahilyanagar While Cyling Home From School, Suffers Brutal Injuries On Face; Accused Still Missing

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