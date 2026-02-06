Maharashtra Holiday, Dry Day Tomorrow? Voters Of These 12 Districts To get Paid Leave Due To Local Body Polls

Maharashtra is getting ready for important local body elections. The state government announced that February 7, 2026 will be a dry day and a paid holiday for voters in 12 districts because people will go to vote on that day.

As per reports, the elections are for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis. These are local bodies that run many community services and local works. The 12 districts where voting will happen are Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Latur.

Maharashtra Voting Date Changed

At first, the voting was supposed to happen on February 5, 2026 In Maharshtra. However, the State Election Commission (SEC) changed the date to February 7. Now, the counting of votes will take place on February 9.

The government also said that to make sure the election is fair and peaceful, there will be no sale of alcohol in these districts on election day in Maharashtra. This means shops and bars that sell liquor will stay closed. It is part of the dry day rule so that voting can happen without trouble.

Paid Holiday for Voters In Maharashtra

The paid holiday rule is meant to help voters in Maharashtra. According to reports, the government has told all companies, factories, shops, industries, and commercial organisations to give workers a paid day off on February 7. If a person is registered to vote in one of the 12 districts, they must be given enough time or the whole day off to go and cast their vote.

In the official notice, the government repeated that all eligible citizens aged 18 years and above should use their democratic right and take part in the Maharashtra election. It said that every voter should try to go to the polling booth and vote for their local representative.

People have mixed feelings about the holiday. Some voters are happy because they now get time to vote without losing pay. Others say they will use it like a day off and relax instead of voting. Many employers have said they will follow the rules and give holiday or leave so that workers can vote.

Also Read: Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?