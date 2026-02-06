Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

Maharashtra: Two disturbing incidents involving violence against women have surfaced in Maharashtra, once again raising serious concerns over women’s safety and accountability. One case involves a brutal assault captured on CCTV in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, while another from Mumbai has revealed a shocking case of sexual abuse within a family.

Woman Assaulted On Deserted Road In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

A woman was allegedly groped, dragged and physically assaulted by a man in the early hours of January 31 in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The incident occurred around 3:27 am on a deserted road and was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The footage shows the woman and the accused crossing paths when the man, who was speaking on his phone, allegedly stopped and assaulted her. As per visuals, the woman attempted to resist and free herself, but the man continued to restrain her, pulling her towards a staircase and forcing her to sit.

Another camera angle shows the accused lifting the woman by her hand and leg and dragging her a short distance before putting her down. Despite repeated attempts to move away, the woman was allegedly pulled back and assaulted again.

CCTV Shows Assault Lasting Over 10 Minutes

Police officials said the harassment and assault continued for nearly 10 to 15 minutes, with the accused taking advantage of the darkness and the isolated location. The woman was seen crying, pointing towards a nearby building, and trying to seek help, but no immediate intervention occurred.

The accused is currently absconding. Police have launched a search operation to identify and trace both individuals seen in the video, and further investigation is underway.

Separate Mumbai Case: Father Arrested For Rape

In a separate and deeply disturbing case from Mumbai, a 20-year-old woman who is hearing- and speech-impaired was allegedly raped and impregnated by her father. The accused was arrested after DNA test results confirmed his involvement.

The case came to light in September 2025 when the woman complained of abdominal discomfort. Her grandmother took her to a hospital, where medical tests revealed she was nearly five months pregnant.

DNA Test Confirms Accused

Initially, the victim was unwilling to give a statement, and her father also refused to file a complaint. During the investigation, police collected DNA and blood samples from 17 individuals, including the father. On January 27, forensic reports confirmed a positive DNA match, leading to his arrest.

Police said further legal proceedings are underway in both cases, and authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.

