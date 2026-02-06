LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump Epstein files islamabad asim munir ind vs eng Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit delhi missing persons data donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

Maharashtra: Two disturbing incidents involving violence against women have surfaced in Maharashtra, once again raising serious concerns over women’s safety and accountability. One case involves a brutal assault captured on CCTV in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, while another from Mumbai has revealed a shocking case of sexual abuse within a family.

Woman Assaulted On Deserted Road In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Screengrab From X)
Woman Assaulted On Deserted Road In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (Screengrab From X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 6, 2026 17:29:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

Maharashtra: Two disturbing incidents involving violence against women have surfaced in Maharashtra, once again raising serious concerns over women’s safety and accountability. One case involves a brutal assault captured on CCTV in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, while another from Mumbai has revealed a shocking case of sexual abuse within a family.

Woman Assaulted On Deserted Road In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

A woman was allegedly groped, dragged and physically assaulted by a man in the early hours of January 31 in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The incident occurred around 3:27 am on a deserted road and was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The footage shows the woman and the accused crossing paths when the man, who was speaking on his phone, allegedly stopped and assaulted her. As per visuals, the woman attempted to resist and free herself, but the man continued to restrain her, pulling her towards a staircase and forcing her to sit.

You Might Be Interested In

Another camera angle shows the accused lifting the woman by her hand and leg and dragging her a short distance before putting her down. Despite repeated attempts to move away, the woman was allegedly pulled back and assaulted again.

CCTV Shows Assault Lasting Over 10 Minutes

Police officials said the harassment and assault continued for nearly 10 to 15 minutes, with the accused taking advantage of the darkness and the isolated location. The woman was seen crying, pointing towards a nearby building, and trying to seek help, but no immediate intervention occurred.

The accused is currently absconding. Police have launched a search operation to identify and trace both individuals seen in the video, and further investigation is underway.

Separate Mumbai Case: Father Arrested For Rape

In a separate and deeply disturbing case from Mumbai, a 20-year-old woman who is hearing- and speech-impaired was allegedly raped and impregnated by her father. The accused was arrested after DNA test results confirmed his involvement.

The case came to light in September 2025 when the woman complained of abdominal discomfort. Her grandmother took her to a hospital, where medical tests revealed she was nearly five months pregnant.

DNA Test Confirms Accused

Initially, the victim was unwilling to give a statement, and her father also refused to file a complaint. During the investigation, police collected DNA and blood samples from 17 individuals, including the father. On January 27, forensic reports confirmed a positive DNA match, leading to his arrest.

Police said further legal proceedings are underway in both cases, and authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice for the victims.

ALSO READ: Who Is Sunil Sadarangani? Pune Multani Bakery Owner Dies After Jumping From A High-Rise Building, Disturbing Final Moments Caught On Camera

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 5:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-8

RELATED News

Who Is Sunil Sadarangani? Pune Multani Bakery Owner Dies After Jumping From A High-Rise Building, Disturbing Final Moments Caught On Camera

Power Cut Alert in Chennai: Electricity Supply to Be Suspended For 5 Hours Due To…: Check Dates, Timings, Full List of Affected Areas

Maharashtra Holiday, Dry Day Tomorrow? Voters Of These 12 Districts To get Paid Leave Due To Local Body Polls

BMC Water Cut In Mumbai On February 7, 2026: Check Timings And Areas Where Supply Will Be Stopped

Chennai Bird Flu Alert: H5N1 Outbreak Confirmed As Hundreds Of Crows Found Dead, Are Humans Safe From This Virus?

LATEST NEWS

Ski Jumping Scandal: Are Athletes Injecting Their Peni**s To Enhance Performance At The Olympics? World Anti-Doping Agency Reacts To Use Of Hyaluronic Acid

Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Secret Exposed? Who Was The 19-Year-Old Daughter Of His Ex-Girlfriend The Notorious Paedophile Wanted To Marry

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

Watch: Massive Protests Erupt Outside Muhammad Yunus’ Dhaka Residence Ahead Of Bangladesh Polls, Violent Clash With Cops Leaves 15 Injured

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Hints At Low Light Video, Jaw-Dropping Zoom, Check Insane Features Here Ahead Of The Launch Date

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Answer Key 2026 Released: Steps to Download & Raise Objections

Pakistan vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2026: Rain Threat, Weather Report, Predicted Playing XIs and Match Preview

Islamabad Explosion Video: Suspected Suicide Blast During Friday Prayers In A Mosque Kills More Than 30, Nearly 100 Injured, Panic Ensues In Pakistan

Stupidity Or Accident? Lithium Phone Battery Explodes Inside Boy’s Mouth Within Seconds After He Chews It; Scary CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH
Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH
Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH
Maharashtra Woman Groped, Dragged, And Assaulted On Deserted Road For 15 Minutes; CCTV Captures Attack | WATCH

QUICK LINKS