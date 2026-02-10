Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Five members of a single family were found dead in their home in Khapparpur village. Police officials from the Mahavan police station area said that the deaths may be a case of mass suicide. However, the exact reason of the deaths is still being investigated.

According to reports, the victims in Mathura included a husband, his wife, and their three young children. Villagers became worried when they realised the family had not come out of their room for a long time in the morning. Some neighbours peeped through a window and were shocked to see all five lying motionless, after which they informed the police.

Police suspect suicide in Mathura family death

When police reached the house, they found glasses of milk near the bodies. The milk glass has raised suspicion that the family may have consumed something poisonous. A forensic team was called to examine the scene, and they collected evidence.

As per reports, Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma said, “Prima facie, it appears that the man first killed his wife and children and then ended his own life. There is no indication of involvement of any third party at this stage.” She added that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.

Police await forensic reports in Mathura family death case

Police officials said the bodies in Mathura were found unconscious and later declared dead after a medical examination. They also said that while initial suspicion is that the family consumed a poisonous substance, the exact cause and time of death will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are received.

Police say that at this stage, no clear motive has been established. They are further trying to find out what might have driven the family to take such an extreme step. Police have started to question neighbours and relatives, and are studying all the evidence to understand the tragic incident.

