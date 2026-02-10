LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar crime news bjp DOJ Sarang Arun Lakhani Asim Munir is not afraid remark donald trump bihar
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

Five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Mathura’s Khapparpur village. Police suspect mass suicide, but the exact cause and motive are still under investigation.

Mathura mass suicide case (Image: Representative photo)
Mathura mass suicide case (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 10, 2026 15:44:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

A shocking incident came to light on Tuesday in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. Five members of a single family were found dead in their home in Khapparpur village. Police officials from the Mahavan police station area said that the deaths may be a case of mass suicide. However, the exact reason of the deaths is still being investigated. 

According to reports, the victims in Mathura included a husband, his wife, and their three young children. Villagers became worried when they realised the family had not come out of their room for a long time in the morning. Some neighbours peeped through a window and were shocked to see all five lying motionless, after which they informed the police.

Police suspect suicide in Mathura family death 

When police reached the house, they found glasses of milk near the bodies. The milk glass has raised suspicion that the family may have consumed something poisonous. A forensic team was called to examine the scene, and they collected evidence.

You Might Be Interested In

As per reports, Mahavan Circle Officer Shweta Verma said, “Prima facie, it appears that the man first killed his wife and children and then ended his own life. There is no indication of involvement of any third party at this stage.” She added that all aspects of the case are being thoroughly investigated.

Police await forensic reports in Mathura family death case

Police officials said the bodies in Mathura were found unconscious and later declared dead after a medical examination. They also said that while initial suspicion is that the family consumed a poisonous substance, the exact cause and time of death will be confirmed only after post-mortem reports are received.

Police say that at this stage, no clear motive has been established. They are further trying to find out what might have driven the family to take such an extreme step. Police have started to question neighbours and relatives, and are studying all the evidence to understand the tragic incident.

Also Read: West Bengal Shocker: False Marriage Promise Turns Into Horror As Man Sexually Assaults Minor For Days, Threatens To Kill Her Over Fear Of Getting Caught

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 3:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: crime newshome-hero-pos-8latest newsregional news

RELATED News

Pati, Patni Or Woh: Wife Catches Husband With Girlfriend In UP’s Sonbhadra Mall, Grabs Her Hair, Violent Catfight Video Goes Viral- Watch

Chinnu Pappu’s Cause Of Death: Kerala Social Media Influencer’s Body Found Hanging At Home, Suicide Suspected

Shopkeeper Sets Own Shop Ablaze Amid Anti-Demolition Protest In Varanasi’s Daalmandi Area; Chaos Erupts As Shocking Video Goes VIRAL

Bengaluru Shocker: Canadian Woman ‘In Semi-Nude Condition’ Alleges Sexual Harassment By Therapist During Massage Session At Radisson Hotel Spa; Details Emerge

Punjab Law College Shooting Tragedy: First-Year Student Kills Female Classmate, Then Ends Own Life- Shocking Incident Caught On Camera | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Toyota Highlander EV 2027 Revealed: Three-Row SUV With New Boxy Design, Premium Interior, Check All Details And Official Launch Timeline

Manoj Bajpayees’ Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Movie Title After Massive Uproar By Brahmin Community

RRB NTPC UG Typing Test Admit Card 2026 Out At rrbcdg.gov.in: Check Download Link And Exam Details

HDFC Bank Viral Video Row: Aastha Singh, Who Said ‘Thakur Hoon, Bakcho*i Nahi,’ Explains Why She Lost Her Cool — Here’s The Other Side Of The Story

‘Don’t Look Into His Eyes, Don’t Shake Hands’: Are There Strict Protocols To Meet Allu Arjun? Shocking Claims About Pushpa 2 Star’s Tantrums Go Viral

MHADA Lottery 2026 LIVE: Pune Board Announces Lucky Draw Result For 4,186 Pune Flats, Check Results, Live Streaming, Refund Details and More

Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

IND vs PAK | Hanuman Chalisa, Mental Reset Help Suryakumar Yadav Rediscover His Batting Mojo Again

Goldman Sachs Upgrades India CY26 Forecast: India-US Trade Deal Boosts GDP to 6.9%, CAD Falls, Rupee Strengthens

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reacts To No-Confidence Motion Notice Against Him, Directs Secretariat To Examine Take, Appropriate Action

Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…
Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…
Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…
Mathura Tragedy: Man, Wife And 3 Children Found Dead In UP Village In Case Of Suspected Mass Suicide Due To…

QUICK LINKS