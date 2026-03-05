Meet Christopher Tilak, Congress Party’s Rising Young Leader From Trichy Chosen As Surprise Candidate For Tamil Nadu Rajya Sabha Seat

The Indian National Congress has named Christopher Tilak, a young leader from Trichy, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

The announcement came just hours before the nomination deadline, making Tilak one of the surprise picks in the party’s list of candidates. His nomination is seen as a strategic move by the Congress to promote younger leadership while strengthening its presence in the state ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Congress Picks Christopher Tilak for Rajya Sabha

The Congress party on Thursday announced its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections across several states, including Tamil Nadu. Among them is Christopher Tilak, who currently serves as a secretary in the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The nomination process for six vacant Rajya Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu concludes today, and Tilak is set to file his nomination papers. The seat was allotted to Congress as part of its alliance agreement with the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

A Surprise Pick Over Senior Leaders

Tilak’s selection has drawn attention because several senior Congress leaders were reportedly in contention for the seat. Leaders such as Thirunavukkarasar, Sudarshana Nachiyappan, and Thangapalu were among those considered.

However, the party leadership eventually decided to go with Tilak, signalling a shift towards promoting younger leaders. Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram has already represented Tamil Nadu in the Rajya Sabha in the past, and the party now appears keen to bring in new faces.

Who Is Christopher Tilak?

Christopher Tilak is regarded as a rising figure within the Congress organisation. Originally from Trichy in Tamil Nadu, he has steadily climbed the party ranks and currently serves as a secretary of the AICC.

In his organisational role, Tilak has been responsible for overseeing Congress affairs in several northeastern states, including Manipur, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim. His work in these politically sensitive regions has reportedly earned appreciation from the party’s central leadership.

Tilak has also gained recognition for his ability to articulate the party’s policies and positions effectively, which leaders believe will help represent Tamil Nadu in Parliament.

Congress Looks to Boost Young Leadership

The decision to nominate Tilak is widely seen as part of the Congress party’s broader strategy to promote younger leaders and energise its organisational structure.

Party leaders believe Tilak’s elevation to the Rajya Sabha will strengthen the party’s voice at the national level while also helping it connect with younger voters in Tamil Nadu.

DMK–Congress Alliance for 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

Tilak’s Rajya Sabha nomination also comes in the backdrop of the formal alliance between the DMK and the Congress for the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Under the agreement, the Congress will contest 28 Assembly seats in the state and will also get one Rajya Sabha seat. The pact was finalised in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai after weeks of negotiations.

Congress Announces Candidates in Other States

Along with Tilak’s nomination from Tamil Nadu, the Congress also announced candidates from several other states for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Phulo Devi Netam has been re-nominated from Chhattisgarh, while Karambir Singh Boudh has been fielded from Haryana. In Himachal Pradesh, the party has chosen Kangra District Congress Committee president Anurag Sharma as its candidate.

In Telangana, the Congress has fielded two candidates Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Vem Narender Reddy even though the party currently has enough numbers to elect only one candidate, indicating an attempt to attract cross-party support.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ramrao Wadkute? Former NCP MLC Who Quit After Missing Out On Vidhan Sabha Ticket Is Now BJP’s Candidate For Rajya Sabha