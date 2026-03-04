Who Is Ramrao Wadkute? Former NCP MLC Who Quit After Missing Out On Vidhan Sabha Ticket Is Now BJP’s Candidate For Rajya Sabha

Ramrao Wadkute is a senior politician from Marathwada and he has come into the spotlight again with a fresh chance to serve at the national level. He has been named as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming biennial elections from Maharashtra.

This marks a major shift for him after a long political journey that began in a different party and in regional politics.

Ramrao Wadkute’s Political Shift

Ramrao Wadkute was earlier a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and served as a legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council under that party’s banner. Over the years, he built his base in the Hingoli district and among the Dhangar community, which is a key social group in the region.

According to reports, in October 2019, Ramrao Wadkute made a big decision by leaving the NCP and joining the BJP. After switching parties, the BJP appointed him as Hingoli district president in 2021. He also took on responsibilities such as being the election in-charge for the BJP in the Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency, where he worked with local cadres to strengthen the party’s position.

Ramrao Wadkute Expresses Gratitude

Speaking to ABP Majha, Wadkute said he felt deeply grateful for the opportunity the BJP has given him. “I am truly happy from the bottom of my heart, because the BJP has shown great trust in me I am grateful to them.” he said, expressing thanks to top party leaders including Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Devendra Fadnavis. Wadkute said that even someone like him, whose family did not have a background in high politics, could rise with hard work and the party’s support.

He also spoke about his shift from the NCP, “The Nationalist Congress Party had made me an MLA, but on the issue of Hindutva, I took that decision.” Wadkute said he was inspired by the BJP’s approach of “country first, party next, self last,” and this philosophy influenced his decision to join the party, as per reports.

Now, with the BJP’s announcement of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, which also includes leaders like Ramdas Athawale, Vinod Tawde, and Maya Ivnate. Ramrao Wadkute’s name stands out as one of the four key picks from Maharashtra. The party believes its numerical strength in the state will help secure seats in the Upper House.

