New Year Horror In Delhi: Man Stabbed To Death By Teens For Objecting To Loud Music, Burnt Body Found

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Delhi turned deadly as the city witnessed multiple violent incidents, including three fatal stabbings and the discovery of a partially burnt body. The most shocking case involved a 50-year-old man in Lal Bagh who was stabbed by teens after objecting to loud music, while other fatal stabbings were reported from Mangolpuri and Sultanpuri. Police have made several arrests and launched investigations into all the incidents.

On New Year multiple cases of stabbings were recorded in Delhi, Bihari Lal was stabbed by a group of teens which led to his death. (Image: Representational image)
On New Year multiple cases of stabbings were recorded in Delhi, Bihari Lal was stabbed by a group of teens which led to his death. (Image: Representational image)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 3, 2026 16:09:18 IST

On New Year’s Eve in Delhi, multiple violent incidents were reported that left the city shocked as celebrations turned deadly. Police reported several cases of stabbings and the mysterious discovery of a burnt body.

The most shocking case involved a 50-year-old man, who was identified as Bihari Lal, was stabbed by a group of teens after he told them to not play their music so loudly. The incident took place in northwest Delhi’s Lal Bagh area. Lal was returning home from work in Shastri Nagar when he saw the young boys shouting and playing their music loudly. 

According to police, “This led to a heated exchange, during which one of the juveniles stabbed Lal,” and further added that one of the boys “kicked the victim several times during the fight.”
Following the attack, Lal was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police have apprehended a juvenile suspect and seized the weapon, while the search for other suspects is ongoing. 

Teens had terrorising the area 

Police have also registered an FIR at the Adarsh Nagar Police Station and started the investigation to get a complete understanding of the incident. 

The neighbours and family alleged that the group had been causing problems in the area for a very long time, Dimple one of the residents, while recalling the event said that, “He had just returned from duty and was parking his cycle when they came and started abusing everyone, throwing buckets, boxes and people’s belongings. Bihari Lal only told them not to use abusive language and shout, as there were women and children around. That was all he said.”

Another relative, Pushpa, said that “They keep throwing bottles, stones and sticks, and nobody does anything. We complained earlier, but no action was taken. The police never did anything.” Pushpa added that the youths “stabbed him three times.” 

More stabbing cases and a burnt body

Later the same evening, in another incident, a 20-year-old e-rickshaw driver Vikas was stabbed during a fight in Delhi’s Mangolpuri; he later died in hospital. Police said another man, Sandeep, who was just sitting with Vikas, suffered a minor wound, and the six accused involved in the stabbing, out of which four are underage, have been arrested.

However, this was not all that happened in Delhi. In Sultanpuri, a 15-year-old boy was also stabbed to death. Police got a call around 11.30 pm. Police said that “they rushed to the spot and found the injured boy lying on the road with multiple stab wounds.” Police have arrested a 30-year-old suspect, Vikram, who while interrogation, revealed that more people were involved. Police have launched a manhunt for them. 

Police also discovered the partially burnt body of a 38-year-old property dealer in Narela, identified as Bhupender. Police are clueless about the murder and have launched an investigation to find the details surrounding the incident.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba Man Killed Amid Alleged Illicit Relationship, Wife And Nephew Arrested

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 4:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: crime newsDelhi Newslatest news

