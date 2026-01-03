LIVE TV
Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba Man Killed Amid Alleged Illicit Relationship, Wife And Nephew Arrested

A case has been opened up formally under the appropriate law sections, and the inquiry is still in progress. The incident has not only caused the victim’s family to suffer but has also pointed out the bad side of the long running domestic quarrels and illicit affairs.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 3, 2026 10:11:03 IST

In the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh, a case that shocked the whole world had just been coming to an end with a revelation of twenty days’ worth of investigations carried out in complex situations of domestic strife and an affair between the victim and murderer. The man who died, Shyam Sundar Saini, was said to have been killed according to the police. The investigators have disclosed that Saini’s widow, Gomti, and her uncle Sujit, who had an illicit affair with her for months, had been planning the murder after having quarrels and family tensions a few times already. The murderers were said to have first strangled the victim with a rope and then beaten him up with a stone to make sure he was dead. They then proceeded to hide the body in an isolated place, so that detectives would be misled and the crime would not be associated with the household. The decomposed and mangled corpse of Saini was found a day later, which led to a detailed investigation by the police.

What Happened Actually?

At first, the case was baffling because there was not enough solid proof or anyone to tell what had happened. The son of the victim, Krishnakant, however, turned the suspicion toward his mother and cousin as he remembered how often the family quarrelled and how they had been living in tension because of the affair. His finger pointing led police to interrogate Gomti and Sujit one after the other. The differing accounts in their testimonies brought the detectives closer to the reality of the matter. These discrepancies along with Krishnakant’s story were crucial in unravelling the case and they resulted in arresting both the suspects. 

The police, after a long time interrogating and gathering evidence, arrested Gomti and Sujit and seized the murder weapons, which were the rope, a sharp edged weapon, and the brick that was supposedly used in the crime. A case has been opened up formally under the appropriate law sections, and the inquiry is still in progress. The incident has not only caused the victim’s family to suffer but has also pointed out the bad side of the long running domestic quarrels and illicit affairs. Neighbors corroborated that there were constant loud fights in the house, thus pointing to a long standing disturbance before the attack that proved fatal.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 10:11 AM IST
Tags: Crime news indiacrime news india latestcrime news latestUP crime newsUP murderUP murder case

