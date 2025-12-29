LIVE TV
Newlyweds Die in Tragic Chain of Events: Bengaluru Man Ends Life 1,000 Km Away Days After Wife's Suicide, Mother Battles for Life

A man journeyed from Bengaluru to a hotel in Nagpur in Maharashtra, over 1,000 kilometres away, where he died by suicide on Saturday. Suraj Shivanna was found dead after hanging himself from a ceiling fan, just two days after his wife, Ganvi, died by suicide in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 29, 2025 08:58:13 IST

A newlywed couple from Bengaluru has died in a tragic sequence of events that unfolded within just days and across states, sending shockwaves through both families. A man journeyed from Bengaluru to a hotel in Nagpur in Maharashtra, over 1,000 kilometres away, where he died by suicide on Saturday. 

What Really Happened?

Suraj Shivanna was found dead after hanging himself from a ceiling fan, just two days after his wife, Ganvi, died by suicide in Bengaluru on Thursday. His mother, who was travelling with him, also attempted to take her life and is currently in critical condition. 

Ganavi’s family alleged that they brought the 26-year-old back to their home after she was subjected to what they described as “rejection and humiliation” by her in-laws. On Tuesday, Ganavi attempted suicide and was rushed to a hospital, where she was later declared brain-dead and placed on ventilator support. She passed away on Thursday. 

Dowry Harassment Complaint 

Following Ganavi’s death, her family lodged a complaint in Bengaluru, accusing Shivanna and his relatives of dowry harassment. They also held a protest outside her in-laws’ residence, demanding immediate arrests. Amid mounting backlash, Shivanna and his mother, Jayanti, left the city and travelled to Nagpur, where Suraj was later found dead.

Suraj’s brother, Sanjay Shivanna, alerted the Nagpur Police about the suicide attempt at a hotel located on Wardha Road. While Suraj’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination, his mother remains hospitalised in critical condition and is battling for her life.

The couple tied the knot on October 29 in Bengaluru and later travelled to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon. However, the trip was abruptly cut short, and they returned to Bengaluru last week after an alleged dispute.

First published on: Dec 29, 2025 8:58 AM IST
Tags: bengaluruBengaluru newlywed deadBengaluru suicide case

