Home > Regionals > Noida Horror: Young Woman's Body With 'Hands and Feet Tied' Found Dumped In A Pile Of Garbage Leaves Police Clueless

Noida Horror: Young Woman’s Body With ‘Hands and Feet Tied’ Found Dumped In A Pile Of Garbage Leaves Police Clueless

A young woman’s body was found stuffed in a bag at a dumping yard in Noida’s Sector 142, with her hands and feet tied, in what police suspect is a case of murder. The victim, believed to be 22–25 years old, remains unidentified, and police have launched an investigation, scanning CCTV footage, questioning locals, and awaiting post-mortem and forensic reports to determine the cause of death.

A young woman's body was found dumped in a bag in Sector 142, Noida; police are yet to ascertain the identity of the victim. (Image: Representational Photo)
A young woman's body was found dumped in a bag in Sector 142, Noida; police are yet to ascertain the identity of the victim. (Image: Representational Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 28, 2025 20:18:28 IST

Noida Horror: Young Woman’s Body With ‘Hands and Feet Tied’ Found Dumped In A Pile Of Garbage Leaves Police Clueless

A young woman’s body was found at a garbage dumping yard in Noida’s Sector 142, the body was stuffed in a bag. According to the police, the victim is believed to be around 22-25 years old and was discovered on Saturday inside a black bag amid a pile of garbage, her hands and feet were reportedly tied, and it is believed to be a case of murder. 

According to reports, the body was found by garbage collectors when they saw a black bag lying there, upon the horrific discovery, they informed police. Officials rushed to the scene and immediately started an investigation. A police official said, “The body of an unidentified woman was found in a bag at the Sector 142 dumping yard. The hands and feet were tied. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder.” 

Police is trying to find the details

Police are now trying to ascertain the cause of death and the time of the killing, for which they have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Initial investigation has revealed no external injuries. Additional DCP Santosh Kumar has said that the woman could be anywhere from 22 to 25 and that her identity has not been established as of now. 

The police in their quest to know more about the crime have started looking into nearby CCTV footage and have started to question sanitation workers and locals who visit the area daily in order to get an idea about how and when the body was dumped. Police teams are also checking whether any missing persons complaint has been filed and have circulated the victim’s details to other police stations to try to identify the victim. 

All possible angles are being examined, including whether the murder was due to personal enmity or if there were any other criminal intentions. Police are awaiting post-mortem and forensic findings to further their investigation. 

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 8:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS