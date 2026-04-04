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Home > Regionals News > ‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH

‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH

Mumbai: A civic project meant to improve women’s sanitation in Mumbai has come under fire after a ‘pink toilet’ unit near Fashion Street in the Fort area was used to run a cafe.

'Pink Toilet' For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use (Via X)
'Pink Toilet' For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 4, 2026 12:05:32 IST

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‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH

Mumbai: A civic project meant to improve women’s sanitation in Mumbai has come under fire after a ‘pink toilet’ unit near Fashion Street in the Fort area was allegedly used to run a cafe.

The development has raised serious questions over hygiene, legality, and misuse of public infrastructure, especially after a video of the setup went viral earlier this month.

Pink Toilet Meant For Women’s Safety At The Centre Of Row

The controversy revolves around a mobile ‘Mahilasathi Swacchatagruha’ unit, part of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation initiative to provide safe and accessible facilities for women in busy areas. These pink toilet buses are typically equipped with toilets, changing rooms, and basic amenities.

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However, reports suggest that the rear portion of this particular unit had been operating as a food stall for nearly a year. The alleged setup has sparked concern over health risks and violation of civic norms, given the nature of the facility.

Cafe Manager Claims Political Backing

When questioned, cafe manager Geeta Mehar reportedly claimed that she had permission from local corporator Makarand Narwekar to run the outlet. She said she managed the space part-time while also working at his office, but admitted she did not have the required licences or documents with her.

“I have been approved by Makarand sir to manage this place,” she said, adding that the paperwork was available at his office.

A letter dated March 28, 2026, issued on MLA Rahul Narwekar’s letterhead, mentions Mehar’s role in managing the facility. However, it does not grant any official approval to run a commercial operation.

Responding to the controversy, Narwekar clarified that his role was limited to recommending Mehar’s application through proper channels. He stressed that this did not amount to permission to operate without valid licences and added that any misuse of names for illegal activity should not be tolerated. He also said enforcement action falls under the BMC’s authority.

BMC Steps In, Shuts Down Eatery

Following media reports and growing public outrage, the BMC took action. Officials from the civic body’s A ward shut down the eatery on Thursday night, citing lack of permissions and mandatory licences. Kitchen equipment was seized during the operation.

A BMC spokesperson confirmed the action and said geo-tagged evidence of the crackdown had been recorded. Mehar later confirmed that the cafe had been closed, stating that the move came after directions from the corporator and members linked to the NGO managing the sanitation unit.

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‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH

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‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH

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‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH
‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH
‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH
‘Pink Toilet’ For Women Near Mumbai’s Fashion Street Turned Into A Cafe: BMC Shuts It Down After Row Over Hygiene And Illegal Use | WATCH

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