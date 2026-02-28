Promise Of Marriage Turns Fatal: 23-Year-Old Woman Raped Twice In A Day, Dies After Being Thrown From 4th Floor In Odisha; Both Accused Arrested

Odisha: A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped twice in a single day, first by her boyfriend and later by a stranger who offered her help before being thrown off a four-storey building in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district, police said on Friday. Both accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for kidnapping, rape and murder.

Lured On Promise Of Marriage, Assaulted And Abandoned

According to Jagatsinghpur Superintendent of Police Ankit Kumar Verma, the incident took place on February 22 after the woman left her home planning to elope with her boyfriend. He had allegedly called her to a temple, promising marriage.

Instead, he reportedly took her to a secluded location, sexually assaulted her and later abandoned her at Rahama bus stand.

Stranger Offers Help, Commits Second Assault

While the woman was waiting at the bus stand, another man from Jharkhand, who was travelling towards Paradip on his motorcycle, approached her and offered assistance.

Police said he took her to the rooftop of his rented accommodation in Paradip town, where he allegedly raped her. He then pushed her off the four-storey building, resulting in her death. Her body was recovered the following morning.

An unnatural death case was registered on February 23 after the body was found. The victim’s brother had earlier filed a missing person complaint at Tirtol police station on the evening of February 22 when she failed to return home. On February 25, he lodged a formal complaint at Paradip Model police station alleging rape and murder.

Naveen Patnaik Condemns Incident

Naveen Patnaik, BJD supremo and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, strongly condemned the crime and demanded justice.

In a post on X, he questioned the state’s law and order situation, citing recent cases from Kanhari in Angul, Kuchinda in Sambalpur, and Paradip. He alleged that repeated incidents and the lack of stringent action were emboldening criminals.

Calling the situation “deeply disturbing,” Patnaik urged the government to take proactive measures to strengthen women’s safety and ensure strict enforcement of the rule of law.

