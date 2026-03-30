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Home > Regionals News > Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week

Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week

Pune weather is under focus as IMD issues an orange alert, warning of possible rain and thunderstorms this week, with conditions expected to change quickly across the region.

Pune Weather Alert As IMD Issues Warning (Image: X/ metrorailpune)
Pune Weather Alert As IMD Issues Warning (Image: X/ metrorailpune)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 30, 2026 15:51:11 IST

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Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued alert notices to many places across the entire state of Maharashtra advising of severe changes to be expected throughout the week ahead, with a major focus on this week’s predicted rainfall, with cities such as Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

Weather forecasts for this week suggest that the region will experience light to moderate rain along with cloudy skies and condensation, and possibly experience thunderstorms. The IMD has issued “orange alerts” for a number of the districts within the state and has considered Pune and adjacent areas such as Nashik to be receiving heavy rain at isolated locations.

Pune Weather: Condition Changes Expected This Week 

Pune is anticipated to change from dry mix weather over the past week to a significant amount of increase in cloud cover, with some weather forecasters reporting that Pune can expect to receive sudden rain showers for much of the rest of the week.

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While the majority of Pune’s climate is an area of generally still weather with a predominance of clear skies up through this past week, the IMD expect to see a significant change in this area’s weather forecast as well due to increased atmospheric moisture due to weather regimes in the area resulting in a return of rain activity (especially during the evening hours).

Pune Weather In Spotlight due to Orange Alert

An orange alert has been issued in Pune, making the weather and related issues a major concern for both residents and officials alike. An orange alert indicates that the public should be aware of potential disruptions related to varying weather conditions, with a specific emphasis on those who live in low-lying or flood prone areas of the city.

In addition, the IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) has urged people to take precautions when planning their daily activities as there will be sudden rainfall and thunderstorms likely to occur and impact their ability to go about their daily lives. In past orange alert situations, the weather in Pune has changed drastically over a short period of time, with previously dry conditions quickly turning into torrential rain.

Rainfall Across Maharashtra, Pune Weather In Spotlight

Although the weather system currently affecting Pune will also create weather conditions in the rest of the state; Pune is enjoying closer scrutiny because of the very erratic manner of weather conditions during these transitions.

According to weather experts, the weather conditions currently being experienced are as a result of the miserable systems developing over the surrounding areas. Therefore, the weather in Pune will likely experience rapid and varied changes, including periods of short showers followed by periods of very humid weather.

Pune Weather: Expectations for All Residents

As of now, we should expect to see changing weather patterns that can happen suddenly in Pune, so it is good advice for residents to stay up to date with their local forecast. Expect light rain, cloudy weather, and possibly even thunderstorms.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Congress Unveils First List Of 284 Candidates, Fields Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury From Baharampur    

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Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week

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Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week
Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week
Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week
Pune Weather Today: Check Latest Forecast, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Rain And Thunderstorms This Week

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