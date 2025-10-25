LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team Afghanistan news andhra pradesh weather India vs Australia Awadh Assam Express donald trump sarabhai vs sarabhai Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

In Punjab’s Mansa district, a drug-addicted couple sold their six-month-old son for ₹1.8 lakh. The infant has been rescued and placed in a state-approved orphanage. Police have arrested the couple and the scrap dealer who purchased the baby, with investigations ongoing.

Punjab couple sells six-month-old son for ₹1.8 lakh to fund drug addiction; infant rescued, arrests made, probe underway. Photo: X.
Punjab couple sells six-month-old son for ₹1.8 lakh to fund drug addiction; infant rescued, arrests made, probe underway. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 25, 2025 21:02:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

The Mansa district police in Punjab on Saturday arrested an unemployed, drug-addicted couple along with a scrap dealer for allegedly trafficking their six-month-old son due to financial hardship. According to reports, Bareta Station House Officer Baldev Singh said that the child’s biological parents, Sandeep Singh and Gurman Kaur, and Sanju Singh, who allegedly purchased the infant last month, have been booked under Section 143 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for human trafficking.

The infant has been rescued and placed in Sri Anant Anath Ashram, a state-approved orphanage in Nathana village, Bathinda, by Mansa child protection authorities.

Investigation Underway

The SHO confirmed that Sanju’s wife, Aarti Singh, has also been named in the case and is yet to be arrested. “The investigation is ongoing to determine if others were involved,” he said.

The case was registered following a complaint by Ritu Verma, Gurman Kaur’s elder sister from Bool village in Ludhiana. The couple, residents of Akbarpur Khudal village, allegedly could not care for their child due to their drug addiction.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Women Forced To Abort Pregnancies and Sleep With Her Father And Brother-In-Law

Infant Sold for ₹1.8 Lakh To Fund Drug Addiction

According to police, the couple gave their six-month-old son to the scrap dealer’s family in Budhlada town for ₹1.8 lakh. The scrap dealer, who has four daughters but wanted a male child, and the couple even signed a document described as an “adoption deed”.

Locals stated that the couple spent the money on drugs and household items. Gurman Kaur, who became addicted to drugs after her marriage, was previously a state-level wrestler.

During media interactions on Friday, both Sandeep and Gurman admitted that their drug addiction led them to sell their only child. The complainant accused Sanju and Aarti Singh of exploiting the couple’s financial vulnerability and coercing them into handing over the baby.

Punjab Child Rights Commission Steps In

Taking suo motu cognisance of media reports on the case, Punjab Commission for Protection of Child Rights (PCPCR) Chairman Kanwardeep Singh issued a notice to the Mansa SSP, directing the recovery of the infant and his handover to the child welfare committee.

The commission also instructed the SSP to take action against the couple and the family that received the child and to submit a report by October 31.

Opposition Criticises State Government

The Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa (Congress), criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for ignoring the drug menace.

Bajwa said, “The sale of the child by the drug-addicted couple underscores the horrifying depth of the crisis.” He noted that the mother, a former state-level wrestler, along with her husband, sold their baby to fund their addiction, “leaving an indelible stain on the state’s history.”

Also Read: Aligarh Video: Hindu Temples Vandalised With ‘I Love Muhammad’ Slogans, Security Tightened Amid Protests

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 9:02 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: child traffickingdrug abuseindia newspunjabpunjab news

RELATED News

Banswara Gold Bonanza: 222 Tonnes Of Pure Gold Reportedly Found Across 940 Hectares In Kankariya Village, Rajasthan’s Third Major Find

Chhath Puja 2025: Full Samagri List of Thekua, Fruits, Diyas & Puja Essentials

Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Women Forced To Abort Pregnancies and Sleep With Her Father And Brother-In-Law

Chhath Puja 2025 Travel Rush Breaks IRCTC! Users Report Major Booking Issues

LATEST NEWS

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

Kyrgyzstan launches national stablecoin in partnership with Binance

Sinner blows past De Minaur and into Vienna final

TotalEnergies and partners lift force majeure on $20 billion Mozambique LNG project

TOTALENERGIES: BEFORE FULLY RELAUNCHING PROJECT, MOZAMBIQUE’S COUNCIL OF MINISTERS NEEDS TO APPROVE AN ADDENDUM TO PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT

Pakistan Warns Of Open War With Afghanistan, Khawaja Asif Threatens Taliban, ‘Failure To Reach A Deal Means…’

World team punches ticket to International Crown semifinals

Cyclone Montha: When & Where Will It Hit? IMD Warns Storm To Intensify Into A Severe Cyclone With Wind Speeds Over 110 kmph

Cricket-Man arrested over alleged inappropriate conduct towards Australia women's players

EU finds Meta, TikTok in breach of transparency obligations

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police
Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police
Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police
Punjab Drug-Addicted Couple Sells 6-Month-Old Baby To Scrap Dealer For ₹1.8 Lakh, Infant Rescued By Police

QUICK LINKS