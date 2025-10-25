Uttar Pradesh Horror: Women Forced To Abort Pregnancies and Sleep With Her Father And Brother-In-Law

Uttar Pradesh woman, Mehak Khan, was forced to abort her two children and was also pestered by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law to sleep with her brother-in-law or father-in-law, all in the desire for a male heir.

What happened with the woman in UP?

Mehak Khan, a resident of UP, was made to abort two of her pregnancies and then was forced to sleep with her father-in-law or brother-in-law, so that he could have a baby boy next time.

Mehak Khan got married to her husband back in 2021. Soon after their marriage, her in-laws started demanding dowry, which includes lakhs of rupees and a car. She used to get beaten up almost every day after she refused to ask for dowry from her parents. She was beaten so badly that she ended up with serious spinal injuries.

She honestly thought things would get better once they had a baby. But to her surprise, things got even worse as she gave birth to a girl child. The beatings and sufferings got worse after her delivery. During her second pregnancy, the family ordered a gender determination test for her. When they found out she was pregnant with a girl again, they made her abort the baby. The second time, the baby was aborted, as she was pregnant with a baby girl again.

After that, the victim was pressured by her mother and sister-in-law to have relations with her father-in-law and brother-in-law, so that they could have a boy. She complained to her husband that her father-in-law and brother-in-law allegedly molested and abused her, but the complaints were useless.

Police Complaint

Mehak also told the police that she and her daughter were beaten without mercy and were thrown out of the house. They were asked not to return without a dowry.

Finally, a police filed an FIR against her in-laws, in total of 7 people, including her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law.

