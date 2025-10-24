UP Madrasa Asks 13-Year-Old Girl For ‘Virginity Certificate’ To Promote Her To Next Class

The unbelievably morbid demand was emanating from a madrasa somewhere in a district of UP targeting a minor. This triggered a statewide condemnation; nationally, activists working for the rights of children, educators, and community leaders condemned the arbitrarily gender-discriminatory practices being imposed on young girls under the name of institutional regulations.

Never before (in any institution, out of which they, in any respect, could be called ‘mainstream’) has any such ‘certificate’ ever been asked of any female student wanting to be promoted to the next class.

Such attempts are, from every reasonable angle, gross violations of the fundamental right to education and dignity, trying to hamstring the mental and educational well-being of this adolescent girl herself, and in the long run, setting a horrific precedent for the way female students might be treated in such places.

Violation of Child Rights and Dignity

The virginity certificate is arguably one of the most fundamental violations of a minor student’s most basic rights and dignity. State and national educational policies attach very high importance to a child’s educational rights free from any form of discrimination and any psychological torture or distress.

Such a very physical and invasive requirement for progression in the academic world is tantamount to attacking the principles of child protection and well-being. The endorsement further lurks within a very patriarchal and unscientific presumption of female purity, wholly inappropriate for any modern educational environment, whether secular or religious.

The case reflects a systemic failure in supervision and perhaps causes the government and regulatory bodies to raise alarms for giving them a chance to protect the rights and safety of female students in madrasas.

Law prescribes the direct mandate that within priority of minor rights, immediate legal and administrative actions are taken against such persons responsible for the demand.

Institutional Scrutiny and Educational Reform

This event places an enormous institutional scrutiny on the madrasa education system within Uttar Pradesh. Although the state government has made efforts to modernize madrasa curricula, this incident shows a critical neglect in monitoring the administrative practices within these institutions as well as upholding principles of gender equality.

The requirement could distract from broader initiatives that are aimed at integrating madrasa students into mainstream education and providing quality dignified learning.

A hasty and transparent inquiry needs to be conducted by regulatory bodies including the State Madrasa Board and Child Welfare Committees.

These must produce clear enforceable guidelines prohibiting all forms of gender discrimination or the imposition of arbitrary, medically irrelevant and degrading conditions for academic achievement.

Educational reform must address modern subjects but also emphasize enforcing respect for student dignity and constitutional rights.

