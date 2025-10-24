UP Horror: Man Cuts Off Gay Partner’s Genitals After Rape Of Daughter, Later Ends His Life

In a tragic and shocking incident that has rocked the entire Uttar Pradesh, a father, whose name has been withheld, exacted brutal revenge after having caught his gay partner, Ram Babu Yadav, sexually assaulting his minor daughter.

The event, which happened in a rural district, happened at a creepingly fast speed and culminated into two dead bodies, leaving a community shocked with the thought of despair and fury involved.

It appears that the man found this horrific act in the course and thus stormed into an immediate violent fatherhood rage, coupled with unbelievable betrayal.

Paternal Fury and Brutality

For the man was in a state of emotional turmoil when he completely overpowered Yadav. Then, driven by a desire so strong that the father short-lived restraint with himself in a sharp tool in chopping away Yadav’s genitals, for an uncontrollable desire to mete justice to the violator against his child.

Soon-after this brutal act, he killed Yadav as well. It is a gruesome chronology which has defined the effect of sexual violence with the extreme response one individual can push off taking when taken up to the end limit of emotional endurance and perceived justice.

Tragic End: Suicide and Investigation

The father’s spiraling agony continued right after the murder. Yet another tragedy has been added to an already horrific case by his suicide. On arrival, the police found two corpses and set up thorough investigation wheels. This is clearly a case of murder followed by suicide because of rape, authorities said.

The daughter is in care, and arrangements are being made to provide her support and counselling. This dual tragedy is an eye-opener to the need for more awareness about sexual abuse and the psychosocial consequence: usually, the family structure bears the brunt of these crimes. The formal investigation in court will now be initiated into the sexual assault and consequent homicides.

Also Read: Maharashtra Women Doctor Sampada Munde Commits Suicide, Writes Note On Hand Accusing Cops Of Rape