Punjab Shocker: AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh Shot Dead While Attending a Wedding in Amritsar- What Exactly Happened?

AAP sarpanch Jarnail Singh was shot dead at a wedding in Amritsar, hitting him in the head. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries. Police suspect a targeted attack and are investigating political and personal motives.

Jarnail Singh was shot dead at a wedding in Amritsar. (Photo: X)
Jarnail Singh was shot dead at a wedding in Amritsar. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 4, 2026 18:53:52 IST

A shocking incident in Punjab’s Amritsar has sent ripples through political circles after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sarpanch was shot dead while attending a wedding ceremony. The victim, identified as Jarnail Singh, was critically injured after being shot in the head by armed assailants at a marriage palace, triggering panic and chaos at the venue.

Armed Assailants Open Fire Inside Marriage Palace

According to initial reports, Jarnail Singh had arrived at the marriage palace in Amritsar to attend a wedding function when unknown gunmen suddenly entered the venue and opened fire. Singh collapsed on the spot after being hit in the head. Guests at the ceremony scrambled for safety as the firing caused widespread panic.

Sarpanch Succumbs to Injuries During Treatment

Singh was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, confirming the fatal nature of the attack. Police officials said the firing appeared to be deliberate and targeted.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information and cordoned off the marriage palace. Officers are questioning those present at the wedding and scanning CCTV footage from the venue and surrounding areas to identify the attackers and trace their escape route.

Victim Had Survived Previous Attacks, Say Police Sources

According to police sources, Jarnail Singh was a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district and had reportedly survived three previous attacks, strengthening suspicions that he was being deliberately targeted over time.

Authorities said the motive behind the killing is not yet clear. All possible angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity, are being examined as part of the investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and arrest the assailants, while security has been heightened in the area.

The killing has sparked strong political reactions across Punjab, with concerns being raised over law and order and the safety of elected representatives in the state.

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 6:53 PM IST
