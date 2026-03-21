Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

A gruesome murder in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has sent shockwaves through the region after a 75-year-old woman was allegedly killed for her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh and her body brutally dismembered. Nathi Devi Bawri, who had stepped out of her home ot arrange fodder for her animals, never returned, triggering a frantic search by her family.

The next day, villagers discovered a horrifying scene: her mutilated remains stuffed inside plastic sacks near Pachranda village, with her head and feet missing in what police believe was a calculated attempt to conceal her identity. Investigators soon led to the arrest of her neighbour as chilling details of the crime continue to emerge.

What Really Happened?



Seventy-five-year-old Nathi Devi left her home in Paldi Kalan village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on the morning of March 16 to arrange fodder for her animals. According to her family, she was wearing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh. But she never returned from the field.

The condition of the body later suggested a deliberate attempt to conceal her identity, as the remind had been mutilated, cut into pieces, and packed in sacks before being dumped in an isolated area.

Police teams soon arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, though there were no eyewitnesses.

How Drone Search Led Police to Key Suspect?

Multiple teams, including forensic expats, dog squads, and drone units, were deployed to investigate the case.

A slipper recovered near the crime scene emerged as a crucial clue, directing investigators towards a local suspect.

Further searches led to the discovery of bloodstains inside a house in the village, with forensic analysis confirming it as the crime scene. Police also examined call records and location data of over 300 mobile numbers to trace movements around the time of the woman’s disappearance.

Police Arrested Neighbour; Weapon, Stolen Jewellery Recovered

On March 20, police arrested 38-year-old Mukesh Bharti, a neighbour of the victim, in connection with the case.

Officials said the stolen jewellery and the weapon used in the crime, suspected to be an axe or an iron rod, were recovered during the investigation.

According to police, the woman had gone ot his house to arrange fodder, where he allegedly attacked and killed her before dismembering the body.

The accused is said to have packed the remains into three sacks and transported them in his Wagon R car, dumping them at multiple locations.

Family Protest Over Missing Body Parts

Police are investigating the possibility of additional suspects, considering the brutal nature of the crime. While robbery remains the primary motive, officials are also examining inputs related to a potential land dispute involving around 30 bigha.

At the victim’s residence, the family is struggling to cope with the tragedy, with many members relying on daily wage work.

They staged a protest and initially refused to perform the last rites until all body parts were recovered.

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