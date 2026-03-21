Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict delhi uttam nagar news Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham DUBAI pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Gautam Singhania Diesel petrol price hike Ashok Kharat Viral MMS Aditya Dhar 2026 eid mubarak status Baghdad International Airport Ballistic Missiles
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

A gruesome murder in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has sent shockwaves through the region after a 75-year-old woman was allegedly killed for her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh and her body brutally dismembered.

75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks. Photo: AI Generated
75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks. Photo: AI Generated

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 21, 2026 13:44:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

A gruesome murder in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district has sent shockwaves through the region after a 75-year-old woman was allegedly killed for her jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh and her body brutally dismembered. Nathi Devi Bawri, who had stepped out of her home ot arrange fodder for her animals, never returned, triggering a frantic search by her family. 

The next day, villagers discovered a horrifying scene: her mutilated remains stuffed inside plastic sacks near Pachranda village, with her head and feet missing in what police believe was a calculated attempt to conceal her identity. Investigators soon led to the arrest of her neighbour as chilling details of the crime continue to emerge. 

What Really Happened? 

Seventy-five-year-old Nathi Devi left her home in Paldi Kalan village in Rajasthan’s Nagaur on the morning of March 16 to arrange fodder for her animals. According to her family, she was wearing gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh. But she never returned from the field. 

You Might Be Interested In

The condition of the body later suggested a deliberate attempt to conceal her identity, as the remind had been mutilated, cut into pieces, and packed in sacks before being dumped in an isolated area.

Police teams soon arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, though there were no eyewitnesses. 

How Drone Search Led Police to Key Suspect? 

Multiple teams, including forensic expats, dog squads, and drone units, were deployed to investigate the case. 

A slipper recovered near the crime scene emerged as a crucial clue, directing investigators towards a local suspect. 

Further searches led to the discovery of bloodstains inside a house in the village, with forensic analysis confirming it as the crime scene. Police also examined call records and location data of over 300 mobile numbers to trace movements around the time of the woman’s disappearance. 

Police Arrested Neighbour; Weapon, Stolen Jewellery Recovered 

On March 20, police arrested 38-year-old Mukesh Bharti, a neighbour of the victim, in connection with the case. 

Officials said the stolen jewellery and the weapon used in the crime, suspected to be an axe or an iron rod, were recovered during the investigation. 

According to police, the woman had gone ot his house to arrange fodder, where he allegedly attacked and killed her before dismembering the body. 

The accused is said to have packed the remains into three sacks and transported them in his Wagon R car, dumping them at multiple locations. 

Family Protest Over Missing Body Parts 

Police are investigating the possibility of additional suspects, considering the brutal nature of the crime. While robbery remains the primary motive, officials are also examining inputs related to a potential land dispute involving around 30 bigha. 

At the victim’s residence, the family is struggling to cope with the tragedy, with many members relying on daily wage work. 

They staged a protest and initially refused to perform the last rites until all body parts were recovered.

Also Read: Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: elderly woman murder Rajasthangruesome murder Rajasthanlatest crime newsNagaur crime newsRajasthan crime news todayRajasthan Nagaur murder casewoman killed for jewellery India

RELATED News

Viral Video: Nellore Crowd ‘Refreshingly’ Loots Soft Drink Bottles, Ignores Injured Driver; Netizens Say ‘Humanity Takes A Back Seat’ | Watch

‘₹250 Mein Dard Suno, ₹1,000 Mein Saath Rona’: Mumbai Man Offers Paid Listening Service For People’s Problems, Juhu ‘Emotional Startup’ Goes Viral | Watch

West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026: Mother Of RG Kar Rape Victim Seeks BJP Ticket, Faces Backlash As Critics Say ‘Justice Denied Has Become Overwhelming’

UP Horror: 58-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping His Six-Year-Old Granddaughter, Child’s Screams Expose Crime; Accused Flees, Hides at Relative’s Home

Eid-ul-Fitr 2026: Kerala To Celebrate Festival On Friday After Shawwal Moon Sighting, Markets See Last-Minute Rush

LATEST NEWS

Ashok Kharat Viral MMS: Trying To Download The Video? Here’s What You Should Know

Abhishek Sharma Credits Shubman Gill’s Bat for T20 World Cup Revival, Says ‘Maine Usse Bat Maanga…’

Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Fulfill Young Girl’s Wish With Heartwarming Lunch Date, Video Goes VIRAL- Watch

Who Is Nagaraju Balkam? US Police Arrest Indian Origin Telugu Man In Online Child Predator Sting Operation In Santa Fe | Watch Video

‘If You Move the Market…’: Elon Musk Misled Investors in $44 Billion Twitter Deal, Jury Says Tweets Impacted Stock Price, Investors to Get Damages

Meet ‘Kaju’- Laughter Chef Host Bharti Singh And Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Reveal Second Baby Yashveer’s Face In Adorable Family Photo- Pics Inside

Uttam Nagar Witnesses Eid Prayers Under Tight Security As Tensions Grip The Area In Delhi, Heavy Police Deployment Ensures Law And Order Amid Sensitive Situation

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed On March 21, 2026 For Eid-al-Fitr? Check State-Wise List Inside

FIFA World Cup 2026: Gianni Infantino Confirms Tournament Will Go Ahead as Scheduled Amid Iran, USA, Israel Conflict Uncertainty

IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet Oppose Govt 60% Seat Selection Rule; Warn of Airfare Hike, Aviation Sector Impact- Here’s Travellers Must Know Before Next Flight

Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur
Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur
Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur
Rajasthan Horror: 75-Year-Old Woman Murdered for Rs 7 Lakh Jewellery, Body Dismembered in 3 Sacks, Head and Feet Missing; Neighbour Arrested in Nagaur

QUICK LINKS